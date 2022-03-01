Tax Refunds Can Be Great but Costly: Here's Why

The best way to avoid overpaying taxes is to have a tax preparer or accountant determine the proper tax withholding for your business. The IRS's tax withholding calculator can help you determine tax withholdings as well, as can tax software such as Intuit TurboTax, H&R Block Tax Prep, Gusto, and ADP. Some of these offer online payroll services, where employees have income tax automatically deducted from their paycheck before receiving it.