IRS Announces New Tax Brackets for 2023 — What It Means for You

The boost in the federal income tax brackets is good news for most Americans who may be able to pay fewer taxes on their income. For example, if you’re an individual taxpayer making $43,000 annually, your taxable income is 12 percent in 2023 versus 22 percent in 2022.

So next year, even if your income doesn’t increase, your paycheck may be a little higher because, with the adjustments, you fall into a lower tax bracket.