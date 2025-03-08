'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar

The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.

Apart from Drew Carey, who was already an established comedian and actor before taking over as the host of "The Price is Right," announcer George Gray has given a glimpse of his singing talent to the audience. But it turns out that the models on the show can also do a lot more than just presenting prizes and helping out contestants. One of them, Rachel Reynolds, took an opportunity during an episode to show off her skills on the electric guitar.

Rachel Reynolds on the set of "The Price is Right" (Image source: X | @Rachel1Reynolds)

In the episode, Carey called Gray and Reynolds to the stage to present the prize for the Contestant's Row. In the round, a few lucky players are called down from the audience to compete for a chance to join Carey on stage. Reynolds and Gray presented a brand new electric guitar from 'Schecter Guitar Research,' and as the anouncer described the product's features, Reynolds started playing electrifying riffs.

Screenshot showing Reynolds convincingly playing the guitar (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While the music was played in the background, the model very convincingly rocked with the guitar. In the end, Gray explained all the accessories that the instrument came with and joked that "Roadie George Gray was not included."

Viewers at home were amazed by the model's skills as well. "Rachel plays the electric guitar like a REAL PRO! ROCK ON RACHEL!" @mrhorgan wrote. "Rachel. Is there anything she can't do?" @AndyBruinewoud asked.

This wasn't the first time that the show's cast rocked live on the set. In another episode, Gray and Reynolds, along with Manuela Arbelaez, put up a rocking show to present a prize in the Showcase Showdown. In the final round of the show, the winners were able to see a collection of prizes to bid for. If they got to the number closest to the price of the package without going over, they got to take everything home, along with the previously won items. Introducing the price set for a player named Martha, Gray announced that they had prepared a good old-fashioned jam session for her. This time, Reynolds took charge of playing the keyboard, and Arbelaez was in charge of playing the electric guitar. In the background was the announcer, who was playing the drums.

Screenshot showing the cast performing a rocking skit on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While the models were just pretending to play the instruments, the multi-talented Gray appeared to be actually playing the drums. Astonishingly, Gray did not miss a beat as he introduced the keyboard, the guitar, and the drumset that he was playing. To add to the player's delight, the announcer also revealed that she could also win a trip to Jamaica with an all-inclusive stay at the Riu hotel, along with the musical set. Furthermore, to help the player cruise around while listening to her favorite jams, Gray announced that she could also win a brand new Hyundai car included in the package. Even after the long skit, Gray didn't lose his breath for a second as he tossed up the sticks.

His skills shocked the viewers at home, who heaped praises on him in the comments section on YouTube. "George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that," @YouDontWannaFightMe remarked.