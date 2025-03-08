ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar

The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rachel Reynolds playing the electric guitar with George Gray in the background (Cover Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
Screenshots showing Rachel Reynolds playing the electric guitar with George Gray in the background (Cover Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Apart from Drew Carey, who was already an established comedian and actor before taking over as the host of "The Price is Right," announcer George Gray has given a glimpse of his singing talent to the audience. But it turns out that the models on the show can also do a lot more than just presenting prizes and helping out contestants. One of them, Rachel Reynolds, took an opportunity during an episode to show off her skills on the electric guitar. 

Rachel Reynolds on the set of
Rachel Reynolds on the set of "The Price is Right" (Image source: X | @Rachel1Reynolds)

In the episode, Carey called Gray and Reynolds to the stage to present the prize for the Contestant's Row. In the round, a few lucky players are called down from the audience to compete for a chance to join Carey on stage. Reynolds and Gray presented a brand new electric guitar from 'Schecter Guitar Research,' and as the anouncer described the product's features, Reynolds started playing electrifying riffs.

Screenshot showing Reynolds convinvingly palying the guitar
Screenshot showing Reynolds convincingly playing the guitar (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While the music was played in the background, the model very convincingly rocked with the guitar. In the end, Gray explained all the accessories that the instrument came with and joked that "Roadie George Gray was not included."

 

Viewers at home were amazed by the model's skills as well. "Rachel plays the electric guitar like a REAL PRO! ROCK ON RACHEL!" @mrhorgan wrote. "Rachel. Is there anything she can't do?" @AndyBruinewoud asked.

This wasn't the first time that the show's cast rocked live on the set. In another episode, Gray and Reynolds, along with Manuela Arbelaez, put up a rocking show to present a prize in the Showcase Showdown. In the final round of the show, the winners were able to see a collection of prizes to bid for. If they got to the number closest to the price of the package without going over, they got to take everything home, along with the previously won items. Introducing the price set for a player named Martha, Gray announced that they had prepared a good old-fashioned jam session for her. This time, Reynolds took charge of playing the keyboard, and Arbelaez was in charge of playing the electric guitar. In the background was the announcer, who was playing the drums.

Screenshot showing the cast performing a rocking skit on The Price Is Right
Screenshot showing the cast performing a rocking skit on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While the models were just pretending to play the instruments, the multi-talented Gray appeared to be actually playing the drums. Astonishingly, Gray did not miss a beat as he introduced the keyboard, the guitar, and the drumset that he was playing. To add to the player's delight, the announcer also revealed that she could also win a trip to Jamaica with an all-inclusive stay at the Riu hotel, along with the musical set. Furthermore, to help the player cruise around while listening to her favorite jams, Gray announced that she could also win a brand new Hyundai car included in the package. Even after the long skit, Gray didn't lose his breath for a second as he tossed up the sticks.

 

His skills shocked the viewers at home, who heaped praises on him in the comments section on YouTube. "George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that," @YouDontWannaFightMe remarked.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
5 hours ago
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
NEWS
Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say
While the audience got to witness the moves live, viewers at home praised White's performance as well.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges mocked the firm with $50 million valuation — but its founder had the last laugh
“For the first 30 seconds, the Sharks were in disbelief. All they kept saying was, ‘You gotta be kidding me," Wang said later.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
NEWS
'Price is Right' model Rachel Reynolds casually turns into a rockstar while presenting a guitar
The multitalented model whipped out some convincing riffs from an electric guitar.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
NEWS
'Price is Right' shares a fun montage of Drew Carey’s wild moves and it’s just as fun as you'd expect
In his free time during the commercial breaks, the host likes to bust out some moves.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show
The dance fitness brand has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assembly, as a way of exercising.
10 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary was ready to invest in a nurse's company but he had one brutal condition: "You got to..."
The Boston-based nurse sought $100,000 for 10% equity in her company, Tranquilo, a baby-care product.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring
Sometimes, the true worth of an item goes beyond its monetary value, and "Antiques Roadshow" is all about that.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment
In the end the model and the host laughed it off but fans were not so happy.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses balance after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old painting
The guest who saw an opportunity to get his old painting evaluated was shocked to learn its value.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans called out Pat Sajak for 'influencing' a child to 'gamble' his money away
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans called out Pat Sajak for 'influencing' a child to 'gamble' his money away
The fans slammed Sajak on X (formerly Twitter) and called him out for double standards.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows off his slick dance moves and it's seriously impressive
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows off his slick dance moves and it's seriously impressive
This wasn't the first time that Harvey won hearts with his moves on the show alongside contestants.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a near perfect split after winning car in wild TV moment
NEWS
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a near perfect split after winning car in wild TV moment
The exuberant celebration of the elderly contestant had the host Drew Carey worried.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a Mini Cooper but all fans had the same complaint: "Anyone else think..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a Mini Cooper but all fans had the same complaint: "Anyone else think..."
There was also controversy over an answer and the contestant kept yelling for judges to count it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief by his wife's 'pool boy' answer: "He looked so..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief by his wife's 'pool boy' answer: "He looked so..."
Harvey's mother in law helped him recover by coming up with a more popular answer.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant plays it safe only to realize she missed out on a Porsche in painful TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant plays it safe only to realize she missed out on a Porsche in painful TV moment
The player got "tempted" in one of the trickiest games and chose to take the "sure thing."
2 days ago
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
The player's pronunciation of the word cost her big money on the show and fans were furious
3 days ago