ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it

The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Woman wiping dust from sofa and other furniture in living room (Cover image source: Getty Images| Eleganza)
Woman wiping dust from sofa and other furniture in living room (Cover image source: Getty Images| Eleganza)

Airbnb has made it simpler for travelers to book accommodation that suits their needs and tastes without being confined to hotels. But at the same time, people have reported horrifying experiences at Airbnbs, including instances of violation of privacy. A group of travelers who were commemorating their late friend had a harrowing experience too, and one of them took to Reddit to reveal how they were asked to pay an outrageous bill of $3000 for an honest mistake. 

Cute puppy sitting near a mess it made on the couch (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)
Cute puppy sitting near a mess it made on the couch (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)

A Costly Stain

The Airbnb guest u/Vegetable_Earth_1319, shared that they "recently stayed at an Airbnb with some friends as an unofficial memorial for a friend who had passed away." The Redditor clarified that they were authorized to host people and did nothing wild. However, the guest made an honest mistake and spilled some sauce on one of the white couches. Out of kindness, they offered to pay the host "for her time and efforts to clean it," under the impression that it wouldn't cost much to get rid of a simple stain.  

Woman cleaning couch with vacuum cleaner (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Woman cleaning couch with vacuum cleaner (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

However, what happened next was shocking to the Redditor. “She asked me to send her $1,100 for a new couch outside of the app, saying the stain couldn't be removed and the fabric has been discontinued by the manufacturer." The user added that the host said she didn't want to ruin the guest's ratings so she didn't file a damage claim on Airbnb. She also claimed that the couch was originally worth $2,500.

A woman in shock after looking at a price tag in a furniture store (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)
A woman in shock after looking at a price tag in a furniture store (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)

The Redditor further explained that they received several texts and calls from the host for more than two weeks demanding the money to be paid before the next booking, which was within the next three days. Given the outrageous amount, the Redditor asked the host to settle this over on the app thinking that Airbnb would help them out. However, the host hit the user with another surprise. The Redditor got a claim on the app worth a whopping $3,000 claiming that the host needed to replace the other couch as well, since the two were part of a set. The host did all this over a stain that was barely visible after cleaning. 

AirBnB host wants $3,000 to replace a couch…
byu/Vegetable_Earth_1319 inmildlyinfuriating

 

Thus, the guest took to Reddit desperately seeking some help. "Does anyone have experience with AirBnB damage claims? I'm sure I won't be responsible for paying for both couches, but I'm panicking a little! Please help," they wrote. 

Reddit to the Rescue

Several users were quick to offer advice to the guest suggesting ways to avoid the penalty. One user suggested that the host asking for money outside of Airbnb was against the policies and the guest could potentially pull them up over fraud. 

"This happened to me but it was over 'excessive electricity usage' the airbnb owner wanted to charge us €30 more, we refused, he made claim over airbnb, I showed airbnb the messages and they took our side. NEVER pay the airbnb host outside airbnb and always go through their guidelines, they are fairly helpful when it comes to additional charges," u/unknown93_01 wrote.

Comment
byu/Vegetable_Earth_1319 from discussion
inmildlyinfuriating

 

Several others echoed the feelings of the guest agreeing that it was outrageous to ask the host to replace the couch for such a small stain. "What kind of idiot host puts a $3000 WHITE COUCH in a rental that turns over once a week? If they are so concerned about their precious couch, they need to put a cover on it," suggested u/_baegopah_XD. 

Comment
byu/Vegetable_Earth_1319 from discussion
inmildlyinfuriating

 

For more updates, follow u/Vegetable_Earth_1319 on Reddit.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
3 hours ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
9 hours ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
10 hours ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
1 day ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
2 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
2 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
2 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
3 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
3 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
3 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
3 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
4 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
4 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
4 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
4 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
4 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
5 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
5 days ago