The digital world and technologies are on the rise and this has given scammers an open hand. Con artists are not just defrauding companies but also individuals by tracking their day-to-day activities and appearing before them in times of crisis. The same thing happened with the victim of a bill-paying trap who ended up losing $13,000 to a fraudster, as per ABC News. After the scam came to light, the I-team issued a warning to everyone, advising caution against these con artists who pretend to be a helping hand when it comes to paying bills.

Inflation is on the rise and everybody is worried about bills. So was Mohammad Mazher, an Elgin resident. He was frustrated with the high prices, and said "his bills were piling up." All of a sudden, he started getting texts and calls from a complete stranger who reached Mazher on WhatsApp. The man convinced Mazher that he could help him settle and reduce his bills which would include everything his credit card, electricity, water, and other bank-related bills. Mazher had to pay them 60% of his bills and they would reduce his bills by 40% which was the deal. Afterward, the fraudsters asked Mazher to visit a website where he could take the deal to 'lower the bills.'

Mazher fell for the scheme and ended up losing $13,000. He told the authorities how he got trapped in the whole scheme so that others could protect themselves from such scams. The scheme was if he accepted the deal, his bills would be paid off and it actually worked. However, when he checked after 3-4 days, the site would show that the amount was not paid and it got canceled. This thing went on until he realized that he was being scammed and had lost $13,000 while his bills were still unpaid.

The fraudsters are continually evolving and upskilling themselves and finding more refined ways to steal money. You can save youreself from these scammers by following the tips below.

Be extra cautious if a stranger reaches out and claims to be from a particular company. Check its source and authenticity. Conduct background verification and your own research on the process. Don't feel pressurized and never pay any amount upfront.

Connect with the official customer care number of the company to check if any such agency or person has been authorized for this service. Ask the concerned person to reach out to you through the official email id. If any such company exists, do not forget to read the reviews about its services.

