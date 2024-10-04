ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking

Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by StefaNikolic (Representative)
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by StefaNikolic (Representative)

A man from Arizona visited Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in January, used the slot machine, and won a $229,368.52 jackpot. But he didn't realise he had won because the slot machine he used malfunctioned. The mistake came to light only after the casino officials reviewed and decided to inform the Nevada Control Board after they failed to identify the man who had won the jackpot.

 

"By the time an extensive review of the slot machine and the communications technology was completed, confirming the jackpot had been won, Mr. Taylor had returned home to Arizona," the organization said in a statement released last week. The board later launched an extensive investigation with their Enforcement Division to discover Taylor's identity. They went through hours of surveillance camera footage and spoke to witnesses who were present at the Casino at the time. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Aaron Black
Image Source: Getty Images | Aaron Black

They went on to obtain data from the ridesharing company, which ultimately helped lead them to Taylor. James Taylor, chief of the board's Enforcement Division, said the efforts to find the winner following the malfunction were important to the public trust in this industry. "The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," Taylor said.

"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," he said.

Image Source: Getty Images | pixhook
Image Source: Getty Images | pixhook

"I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron," he continued. "This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public," he said. As per the board, Taylor was later notified of his big win around 20 days later. Taylor later told Fox Business that in his 28-year career, he's never heard of a story like this one. 

"I can’t remember a time when we’ve done this before and I just can’t imagine somebody walking away from a machine," he said. "And it wasn’t his fault. The machine truly did have a communication error."

The slot machine typically features interactive random odds for winning a cash prize. A progressive slot machine takes a percentage of each bet placed and adds it to the jackpot total. When a person spins a winning combination on the slot machine, the machine should notify the player and the casino about the win. However, in Mr. Taylor's case, the machine malfunctioned and failed to alert him to a win. While the odds of winning depend on the prize, the chances of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in about 50 million, via Newsweek

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
37 minutes ago
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
NEWS
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
"People were super welcoming and everyone wanted to have a coffee with me," she talked about the residents.
10 hours ago
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
NEWS
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee
“It’s challenging, being an inventor,” Catherine Hettinger said.
16 hours ago
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
NEWS
Woman lists room for $900 a month but there's a catch — the tenant must share a queen-sized bed with her
The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
19 hours ago
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
NEWS
Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbor to live rent-free in his $39 million LA home until he died at 105
The "Bullet Train" actor made an unusual arrangement with the old widower.
1 day ago
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
Scuba diver finds a unique gold coin from a 1600s shipwreck that is worth an absolute fortune
He found the gold coin from the "world's most valuable shipwreck."
1 day ago
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
NEWS
Man with a bizarre invention offered Shark Tank judges $96 billion in profit — it went as expected
The man even promised that he would make them $96 billion in profits.
1 day ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
1 day ago
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
NEWS
Your boyfriend could qualify as dependent for tax purposes — make sure you meet these 4 criteria
There are ways to claim dependents for certain people in your life, including your boyfriend. The IRS has four factor that must be met. We have all the details.
2 days ago
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
NEWS
Someone pretending as Brad Pitt conned two women out of $360,000, promised a 'great future together'
Following the incident, Brad Pitt's representative has issued a warning to all fans.
2 days ago
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
NEWS
Few hackers almost stole $1 billion from a bank. They were stopped because of a simple typo
While five transactions were worth about $80 million, one payment order worth $20 million didn't clear.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek once swapped shows and pulled off the greatest TV prank no one saw coming
NEWS
Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek once swapped shows and pulled off the greatest TV prank no one saw coming
Back in 1997, during a special episode of "Wheel of Fortune" 1997, Trebek took the stage to host the show.
3 days ago
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s massive salary for each 'Judge Judy' episode shows why she's one of TV’s highest-paid stars
What's Judy “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
3 days ago
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
NEWS
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag
Vance claims that the Biden administration's policies have pushed grocery prices over the edge with eggs costing $4 a dozen.
3 days ago
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
NEWS
Teacher shows Kendrick Lamar video in class. Now, a Connecticut town has to pay $100,000 because of it
The lawsuit claimed that a student suffered emotional distress and PTSD due to the violent scenes.
3 days ago
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
NEWS
What Michael Jordan earns from his Air Jordan brand surpasses even the wildest estimates
How much does Michael Jordan make from Jordans? See what the NBA alum has reportedly earned from his lucrative shoe deal with Nike.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
4 days ago
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
NEWS
Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
In Georgia, the maximum fine for traffic violations and misdemeanor was $1,000 and $5,000 in cases of aggravated misdemeanor
5 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
NEWS
Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside
"Detective O'Neal" was walking around in LA when he found the soccer legend's wallet.
5 days ago
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
NEWS
United Airlines once faced a $180 million loss. All they did was refuse to pay for a broken guitar
The incident damaged the airline's reputation causing a 10% drop or a $180 million loss in the stock market.
5 days ago