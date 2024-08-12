Servers reveal which of the Kardashians tip generously and which don’t

There have been numerous social media posts accusing or prasing the Karsashians for their tips.

With their million-dollar net worths and elaborate business portfolio, people would expect the Kardashians to be generous tippers. They are some of the most famous and rich women on the planet. There have been several social media posts where former servers have commented about the tipping habits of the Kardashians.

Celebrity gossip blogger Krista Horton once asked her followers for rumors about the Kardashians' tipping habits and posted them in a collection of Instagram stories. The stories were then immortalized on Reddit on the dedicated forum of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, r/KUWTK.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22

Horton in her story mentioned that Kylie Jenner was not a generous tipper to her. “KYLIE JENNER!! That b doesn’t tip anything!!!!!!” the rumor read on Horton's story.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit |r/KUWTK

This falls in line with the previous rumors of Kylie being stingy. Back in 2020, a former server of a Manhattan restaurant, Julia Carolan (@juliacarolann) claimed that Kylie once came to her restaurant and left a mere $20 tip on a $500 bill.

Thinking about the time “billionaire” Kylie Jenner & her friends left a $20 tip on a $500 dinner bill at my old job 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 rich ppl are so embarrassing I stg — JC (@juliacarolannn) July 11, 2020

Unlike Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian has been widely reported as a generous tipper. In 2015, Kim reportedly left a $300 tip on a $200 bill while dining with friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck. In 2022, News.com.au reported that Kim and her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson left a hefty tip on a $576 bill, while trying to remain low-key.

See what Kim really eats! Kardashians star 'racks up a $576 bill at an Italian restaurant in Cairns' https://t.co/n3hIBwHmeW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 20, 2022

However, the Reddit thread that shared Horton's rumors, suggested Kim wasn't always a generous tipper. As per Hotorn's Instagram story, a server who waited on Kim and Caitlyn claimed that they got no tips after their service. While fans weren't convinced about Kim being cheap, many believe the rumor to be true in the case of Caitlyn.

"Not surprised about Caitlyn if true. She's def the type to say "I don't believe in handouts!!" or some similarly privileged BS," u/cornerofthevoid, suggested.

While Kylie and Kim were berated for their tipping habits, Khloe Kardashian was widely praised. There were two stories shared by Horton about Khloe, which read, “Khloe Kardashian was the best tipper I ever had,” and “Khloe Kardashian tipped me $3000."

Screenshots from the post | Reddit |r/KUWTK

Even people in the comments seemed to agree with the rumors. Several fans shared their own stories about Khloe's generosity, kindness, and her great tipping habits.

"My friend works with all of them and has told me for years Khloe is the nicest. Everyone has their moments but overall she’s got this reputation for a reason," wrote one user u/mishkavonpusspuss.

Kris Jenner was also lauded for being a generous tipper in the rumor shared by Horton. “Kris Jenner tipped me 70% on a bill and was a gem," one of Horton's stories read about the famous talent manager.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/KUWTK

While Kendall Jenner wasn't mentioned on Reddit, there have been several reports and rumors about her tipping habits. Back in 2017, a New York bar publicly shamed Kendall for not leaving a tip. The bar even shared an image of the bill claiming that the star left nothing for the bartender, Page Six reported at the time.

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

However, Kendall later hit back on the rumours saying that she had tipped in cash.