Black Friday can be exciting right? You get to buy stuff you always wanted, and that, too, at a great value, but sometimes these amazing discounts and deals come with tricks, scams, and frauds. Even though it seems like you're getting a super good deal, there's a catch. Some of these discounts might not be as great as they look – most deals are the same as they are all year round. So, while you're out there searching for the best deals, it's important to be smart about it. Today, we are to discover a similar fraud that allegedly happened in the world-famous shopping stop 'Target'.

Image Source: Photo by Max Fischer | Pexels

Just when it looked like Target was out of the hot water from previous issues, a fresh problem popped up this year. It all started with a TikTok video from @djdowneygirl that got a lot of attention. She showed how Target was making things seem cheaper than they actually were. What she did was take off the sale price tag from some stuff, and surprise – the real price was exactly the same!

People on the internet got really mad about Target supposedly tricking customers. But some folks were even more upset with everyone who fell for it. This led to more calls for a boycott, like saying, "Enough is enough!" People just didn't like feeling like they were being taken for a ride with these prices.

Image Source: TikTok/@djdowneygirl

On Friday, November 24, a TikTok video by @djdowneygirl, aka DeJay Downey, sparked a wave of criticism against Target, suggesting the retail giant might be up to some Black Friday tricks. This video went crazy viral, with over 31 million views and 2.8 million likes on TikTok at the time I'm writing this. In the video, Downey is in a Target store, checking out price cards on different things. She picks a 75-inch Samsung smart TV with a Black Friday tag that says $649.99. But, surprise! She reveals another price card hidden behind it with the exact same price, showing that there's no real sale. She does the same thing with a 65-inch Samsung TV priced at $429.99 and a 50-inch TV, getting the same results. "I don't get it, I'm confused," she says, giving a smile to the camera.

This TikTok was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Wall Street Silver, a well-known account, and it racked up over 3.8 Million views when I last checked. Wall Street Silver warned people not to fall for the trick, calling these Black Friday deals "100% fake." The video and the repost on X got a lot of folks questioning if Target's Black Friday offers were too good to be true.

People on the internet had a whole bunch to say about Target's Black Friday situation. Lots of folks were just fed up with seeing the same trick happening again and again. Some social media users were like, "I'm done with Black Friday shopping," saying that people were starting to see through all the hype around it.

Target is running Black Friday deals that are 100% fake. Zero change in price. Don't be fooled by the scheme.



Are there any real Black Friday deals? Or are all of the stores doing this?



🔊 ... listen and watch pic.twitter.com/5hfwwU7pcR — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 25, 2023

The calls to boycott Target were back, louder than ever. It's like people found another reason to not be happy with the store, especially after all the talk about them being 'woke' and selling LGBTQ-friendly clothes for kids. This new Black Friday thing just added fuel to the fire for those who were already thinking of steering clear of Target.

Oldest trick in the book, people are just now catching on though. — Jax (@piratejaxblack) November 25, 2023

