Jason Derulo once left a tip so big it covered the waiter’s semester of college

While some celebrities are infamous for being stingy, Derulo is known to be a generous tipper.

A restaurant server at Charleston’s Restaurant in Omaha went viral last year for sharing a heartwarming story. The waiter had received a massive tip of $5,000 from none other than singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, who was visiting the city with his family. The server, Jordan Schaffer (@jordanschaffer2), took to TikTok to express gratitude for the star. The shout-out for the star's act of kindness attracted love from fans all over.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @jordanschaffer2

While many wondered why Derulo tipped so much, the reason was rather simple, he was being generous! However, as it turned out, Derulo had paid for the server's college tuition for an entire semester with his generous tip.

The server mentioned in the caption of the video that serving the singer and his family will be something he will never forget. In the video, the camera shows the server thanking the star and his family for the tip.

"Wow, my heart's beating really fast," the server is heard telling Derulo while standing over the artist's table. The "Swalla" singer, simply responded by saying, "You guys are really awesome man." Derulo could be seen sitting at a large table surrounded by his family and friends.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @jordanschaffer2

The video then cuts to the server thanking the star and giving a shout-out. Smiling, Schaffer shows his viewers the receipt which shows that Derulo's bill was $795.99 and he had tipped $5,000 bringing the total to $5,795.99. "I can't believe it!" Schaffer said in the video.

Screenshots from the post | TikTok | @jordanschaffer2

“Hey Jason, thank you, you just paid for a semester of my college. I can’t say thank you enough,” Schaffer said at the end of the video. He goes on to say that he hopes the star and his family have a wonderful time in Omaha and he sees them again.

Derulo commented on Schaffer's post, and reposted the video on his own TikTok account, adding the caption, "Blessed to be a blessing."

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @jasonderulo

Fans showered love and appreciation for Derulo on Schaffer's video. "Omg, this is so awesome! I knew I loved this guy for a reason! I love stories like this!" wrote user @shannon.wilhite. Meanwhile some users shared stories of their interaction with the star as well. "One time I saw him in front of me in the Starbucks drive-thru, I yelled out and told him I loved his music…I was told he paid for my drink!" added user @tcherryluvr777.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @thenana21

Given the current cloudy climate around tipping, fellow servers also appreciated Derulo's act. "As a server, I know just how much this meant to you!!! What a great guy!!!" wrote user @mama2seven.

Several other stars have committed similar acts of kindness in the past. Back in 2013, global pop star Taylor Swift visited Ralph's Italian Restaurant in Philadelphia with tourmates Ed Sheeran and Austin Mahone. While leaving she left a $500 tip and two tickets to her concert for the chef's son who loved her music.

In 2020, some celebrities like Tom Selleck took part in a social media "tip challenge" where people in fortunate positions added a little extra to their tips while dining out.

I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!



Love ya dad. ❤️



I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020

Donnie Wahlberg, who participated and helped spread the word about the challenge, shared that Selleck had left a $2,020 tip on a $204.68 bill.