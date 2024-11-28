ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow seller stunned after her $1 item became one of the 'highest-valued' on show ever

The expert first thought of the textile as any other Scandinavian rug but soon found out more things about it.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert and the woman who brought it to the show | (Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

Shows such as "Antiques Roadshow" and "Pawn Stars" are known for identifying rare artifacts and vintage items brought by guests to reveal their true value. But sometimes evaluations on the show could also be way off the mark. A guest was surprised after the value of her item skyrocketed after it was initially predicted to be worth a four-figure sum. The incident took place back in 2004 when a woman brought in a square-shaped piece of embroidered textile when the hit PBS show shot an episode in Minnesota, and expert James French gave her an appraisal. 

Textile by Märta Måås-Fjetterström featured on the show | (Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

"It's a piece I found at a thrift store in Minnesota. One of the things I always go for are linens and needlework of any kind because it interests me, and I like just to study it and appreciate it," the lady said explaining how she came across the item in the video. She added how she loves needlework and had a lot of appreciation for women who know how to do it, adding that these were the reasons why she was attracted to the piece in the first place.

When the expert first laid his eyes on the piece he thought it was just another 20th-century, Scandinavian-inspired textile. However, after further inspection, he realized that the piece was special. He then took a closer look and said, "There's an incredible subtlety to the coloration and the way this is woven and put together."

The woman gasping upon knowing that it was made by Märta Måås-Fjetterström | (Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

"We've got shading of different colors, of roses to fuchsia, and then blue, greens to blue. And there's an artistry in this that you wouldn't just see a common piece. So I was thinking, Gosh, this really is better than most," he added. He then noticed that the piece was also signed which was very rare. "This is signed with the initials MMF, which stands for a woman named Märta Måås-Fjetterström, who was probably the leading textile designer and producer in Sweden in the early 20th century," James added.

An expert analysing the textile | (Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

Märta Måås-Fjetterström started as a painter and started a workshop by 1918 or 1919, she then moved on to produce textiles and curtain fabrics all handmade. She was also known for manufacturing rugs that were used for the Nobel Prize ceremonies in Stockholm. The expert then went on to ask the owner if she had any idea how much the item may be worth. "Absolutely Not. I knew it was worth the dollar; that's why I paid for it, just to have something to, you know, to study, because it was so interesting," the owner said.

Born on 21 June 1873 in Kimstad, Östergötland, Märta Livia Vilhelmina Måås-Fjetterström was the daughter of clergyman Rudolf Fjetterström and his wife Hedvig Olivia Augusta née Billstén. She later started her weaving studio in Båstad which quickly gained a reputation for its pile rugs.

 

The expert at the time said that the piece was worth somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000. However, many years later the textile was re-evaluated and the piece was then found to be worth $2,000,000-$3,000,000, as per the official website of Antiques Roadshow.

Many took to the video's comment section to talk about the unique piece. "These are my absolute favorite episodes, love seeing the change or lack thereof," @12tippettm wrote. "As we say in London...'That was the right result'. $1? Why would anyone sell it for such a low price?" @jharris947 added.

