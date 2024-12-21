ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear

Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots show contestant Richard Goodall and judges on America's got Talent | (Cover image source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
Screenshots show contestant Richard Goodall and judges on America's got Talent | (Cover image source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

"America's Got Talent" along with shows such as "Shark Tank" is a platform for people to realize the American dream and gain the recognition they deserve for their talent. From being just a janitor with a soulful voice to winning the 19th season of "America’s Got Talent," the last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for 55-year-old Richard Goodall. He won hearts long before he made a name for himself on television with his awe-inspiring vocals on TikTok. It might have taken him a while but he finally got his claim to fame in front of some of the most influential personalities in the global music industry.

As the winner of AGT, the 55-year-old is set to receive $1 million. However, it is important to note that there is a catch and it's something that viewers often overlook. At the end of each episode, a disclaimer pops on the screen saying, "The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over forty years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity.”

 

According to Good Housekeeping, the winners of "America's Got Talent" will have two options. They can choose to receive the prize money in installments over 40 years, which would amount to $25,000 per year before taxes. The alternative to the annual payment model is that the winner can opt to take the full amount at the present cash value at once. This amount, after taxes, only adds up to around $300,000 out of $1 million.

Such massive deductions leave fans disheartened especially if they get attached to a particular contestant. Goodall definitely amassed a lot of fans over the course of the 19th season of "America's Got Talent" and there can yet be a bright future for the 55-year-old ahead. Several past winners of the show have made more money after winning. Grace VanderWaal and Adrian Stoica are two prime examples.

 

With Goodall as a singer impressing Simon Cowell as one of the judges, there could be big things in store for the former janitor. He also has Heidi Klum in his corner who hit the coveted “Golden Buzzer” when she heard his cover of “Journey” song “Don’t Stop Believin” during the auditions. There seems to be a lot of mutual respect between the pair of them since day one.

 

“She just loved hugging my neck and telling me, ‘Well, what a wonderful job you’re doing’ every single time I’ve seen her. She’s an amazing lady,” Goodall had said about Klum earlier as per Hindustan Times. After he was announced the winner of AGT, naturally, the emotions overwhelmed the 55-year-old who perhaps never believed he would find himself in this position.

“Being who I am, a janitor for 23 years, now singing songs on TV and singing with Journey. I mean, you can’t make that stuff up. This is beyond surreal. I couldn’t dream up everything that’s happened to me. I mean, there’s a bucket list, and then there’s a bucket list that you didn’t even know existed,” he had said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
1 hour ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
Fans on social media were not happy with Pat Sajak ignoring the right answer initially.
4 hours ago
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
NEWS
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.
6 hours ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
16 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
Kevin O'Leary is not known for going soft but things took a highly emotional turn.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
Pat Sajak never shied away from shocking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers from time to time.
1 day ago
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
NEWS
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
Presence of mind and a video on social media helped the consumer steer clear of a scam.
1 day ago
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
The show featured thousands of litigants who put their arguments in front of the Judge.
1 day ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
1 day ago
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
NEWS
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
No one was expecting to see an Academy Award-winning actor hosting a game show.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' viewers gasp as they point out moment an expert possibly ruined a rare item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' viewers gasp as they point out moment an expert possibly ruined a rare item
The honest mistake could have potentially impacted the value of the rare scrapbook.
2 days ago
Pete Davidson just revealed his 'Saturday Night Live' salary — and wow, we never saw that coming
NEWS
Pete Davidson just revealed his 'Saturday Night Live' salary — and wow, we never saw that coming
Davidson's claim was the same as several other comedians who appeared on the show.
2 days ago
Lottery winner shows up as Darth Vader to collect $650,000 prize money — for a reason we can all get behind
NEWS
Lottery winner shows up as Darth Vader to collect $650,000 prize money — for a reason we can all get behind
This wasn't the first time that a winner used a disguise to collect the check for their prize money.
2 days ago
Washington DC man who hit $340 million jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
NEWS
Washington DC man who hit $340 million jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
He sued the lottery company for breach of contract, gross negligence and the infliction of emotional distress among other claims.
2 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant solves an entire puzzle with just one letter in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant solves an entire puzzle with just one letter in bizarre TV moment
Tom Stednicki blew everyone's minds including veteran host Pat Sajak but didn't finish on the same note.
3 days ago
A daring 'Shark Tank' pitch used a weird tactic to grab attention. It got the founders a six-figure deal.
NEWS
A daring 'Shark Tank' pitch used a weird tactic to grab attention. It got the founders a six-figure deal.
The co-founders of Wine & Design brought back bachelorette memories for Barbara and Lori.
3 days ago
Woman receives 64 Amazon packages she never ordered — and they all contained the same thing
NEWS
Woman receives 64 Amazon packages she never ordered — and they all contained the same thing
She also took it in good humor and started referring to herself as the flag girl afte discovering contents in the package.
3 days ago