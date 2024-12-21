Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear

Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.

"America's Got Talent" along with shows such as "Shark Tank" is a platform for people to realize the American dream and gain the recognition they deserve for their talent. From being just a janitor with a soulful voice to winning the 19th season of "America’s Got Talent," the last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for 55-year-old Richard Goodall. He won hearts long before he made a name for himself on television with his awe-inspiring vocals on TikTok. It might have taken him a while but he finally got his claim to fame in front of some of the most influential personalities in the global music industry.

As the winner of AGT, the 55-year-old is set to receive $1 million. However, it is important to note that there is a catch and it's something that viewers often overlook. At the end of each episode, a disclaimer pops on the screen saying, "The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over forty years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity.”

According to Good Housekeeping, the winners of "America's Got Talent" will have two options. They can choose to receive the prize money in installments over 40 years, which would amount to $25,000 per year before taxes. The alternative to the annual payment model is that the winner can opt to take the full amount at the present cash value at once. This amount, after taxes, only adds up to around $300,000 out of $1 million.

Such massive deductions leave fans disheartened especially if they get attached to a particular contestant. Goodall definitely amassed a lot of fans over the course of the 19th season of "America's Got Talent" and there can yet be a bright future for the 55-year-old ahead. Several past winners of the show have made more money after winning. Grace VanderWaal and Adrian Stoica are two prime examples.

With Goodall as a singer impressing Simon Cowell as one of the judges, there could be big things in store for the former janitor. He also has Heidi Klum in his corner who hit the coveted “Golden Buzzer” when she heard his cover of “Journey” song “Don’t Stop Believin” during the auditions. There seems to be a lot of mutual respect between the pair of them since day one.

“She just loved hugging my neck and telling me, ‘Well, what a wonderful job you’re doing’ every single time I’ve seen her. She’s an amazing lady,” Goodall had said about Klum earlier as per Hindustan Times. After he was announced the winner of AGT, naturally, the emotions overwhelmed the 55-year-old who perhaps never believed he would find himself in this position.

“Being who I am, a janitor for 23 years, now singing songs on TV and singing with Journey. I mean, you can’t make that stuff up. This is beyond surreal. I couldn’t dream up everything that’s happened to me. I mean, there’s a bucket list, and then there’s a bucket list that you didn’t even know existed,” he had said.