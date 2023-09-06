Hollywood actors declined roles that turned out to be huge hits

Many Hollywood stars owe their success to making the right career choices, especially when it comes to selecting which roles to take on and which to pass up. Acting demands a significant time commitment, limiting the number of projects actors can participate in each year. Some actors may later regret declining certain roles that turned out to be huge hits.

1. Emma Roberts

Image Source: Emma Roberts attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party / Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Roberts, who starred in "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story," was initially set to join the cast of "Spring Breakers" alongside Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens. However, she opted out of the film due to "creative differences" with the director, Harmony Korine. Ashley Benson from "Pretty Little Liars" eventually took on the role meant for Roberts.

2. Emma Stone

Image Source: Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Cruella" / Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The award-winning American actress and singer, fresh from her role in "The Amazing Spider-Man," declined an offer to join the all-female "Ghostbusters" (2016) cast. Although she found the script funny, Stone wasn't prepared to commit to another franchise at the time due to the substantial dedication it entails. As a result, the film starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon.

3. Rachel McAdams

Image Source: Rachel McAdams attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" World Premiere / Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It's hard to picture "The Devil Wears Prada" without Anne Hathaway, but it almost happened if Rachel McAdams had accepted Fox's offer to play the lead. McAdams might regret her decision, as the film was a massive box office hit, grossing over $300 million and securing two Oscar nominations.

4. Jennifer Lawrence

Image Source: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards/photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino, director of "The Hateful Eight," initially considered Jennifer Lawrence for the lead role. However, due to Lawrence's busy schedule shooting "Joy" and promoting "The Hunger Games," the idea was put on hold. Tarantino eventually chose Jennifer Jason Leigh, who brought a unique perspective to the character, being significantly older than Lawrence. This decision proved successful, as Jason Leigh received an Oscar nomination for her role.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio

Image Source: Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards/Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In this case, Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the role of mathematician Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game". Initially, Warner Bros. secured the rights because of DiCaprio's interest, but when he didn't commit nor formalize anything they abandoned the project. Black Bear Pictures later acquired the rights, and the role went to Benedict Cumberbatch, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Image Source: Matthew McConaughey, attends the Austin FC Major League / Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images

The actor had to make a crucial decision between two major franchises: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Dark Tower". He chose the latter, as he believed it offered a fresh opportunity to shape his character and let it develop over time. McConaughey reasoned that the success of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film meant they could cast a more established actor for the sequel. However, "The Dark Tower" didn't perform well at the box office, which was an unexpected outcome.

7. Willow Smith

Image Source: Willow Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show / Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The "Annie" remake initially aimed to cast Willow Smith, daughter of actor-producer Will Smith, as the star. However, Willow, who was just a child at the time, faced difficulties during her "Whip My Hair" tour and decided to drop out. Despite her father's efforts to convince her to stay, including meeting Beyoncé and bringing friends to the set, Willow firmly expressed her desire to just be a normal 12-year-old. As a result, Quvenzhané Wallis took on the role and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

8. Miles Teller

Image Source: Miles Teller attends the "Too Old To Die Young" photocall / Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

The role of Sebastian in "La La Land" was originally written for Miles Teller, but after prolonged contract negotiations, he stepped aside. The director then cast Ryan Gosling, who, despite being seven years older than Teller, learned to play the piano for the role. Gosling's dedication paid off, earning him a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

9. Molly Ringwald

Image Source: Molly Ringwald / Photo by Matt Turner/Newspix/Getty Images

Many actresses were considered for the role of Vivian in "Pretty Woman," but director Garry Marshall's first choice was Molly Ringwald, known for her roles in '80s classics like "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink". Ringwald, however, declined the role after reading an early script titled "$3000". Eventually, Julia Roberts took on the role, originally intended as a supporting character. "Pretty Woman" became a massive box office success, grossing over $460 million, and earned Julia Roberts an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win for Best Actress.

10. Sandra Bullock

Image Source: Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars / Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock was initially considered for the role of boxer Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby". However, due to scheduling conflicts with "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous," Bullock couldn't take the role. As a result, Hilary Swank stepped in and delivered a remarkable performance, earning her accolades such as a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Actress.

