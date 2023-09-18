From Michael Jordan to Sarah Stoney, 10 Athletes Who Tried Their Luck In 2 Sports

Those who aren't content with just one

In the world of sports, some excel in one discipline and become legends, but then there are those who defy convention and rewrite the rules of the game – not once, but twice. From the basketball court to the golf course, from the running track to the football pitch, these athletes showed that the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds.

1. Ash Barty

2022 champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia presents the champion trophy ahead of the women's singles final/ Robert Prange/Getty Images

Ash Barty, the former world tennis No.1, is branching out into golf after stints in tennis and cricket. At the age of 25, she temporarily left tennis to join the Brisbane Heat Twenty20 cricket team. After her return to tennis in 2016 and subsequent retirement, Barty has now embraced golf and will participate in a series of exhibition events, joining notable figures such as Ernie Els, Pep Guardiola, and Harry Kane. Barty is now among sports stars who have ventured into different athletic domains.

2. Arjen Robben

Tribute to Arjen Robben during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and RKC Waalwijk / Getty Images

At the age of 38, Arjen Robben,the former winger for both Chelsea and Real Madrid, accomplished a remarkable feat by participating in his inaugural marathon in Rotterdam. He finished the grueling race in an impressive three hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds. Following his marathon, he candidly shared his thoughts, "I have to be honest; it wasn't an enjoyable experience. I managed to cross the finish line, but that's about all I can say about it." This demonstrates the immense physical and mental challenge he undertook in his first marathon.

3. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt of World XI FC arrives during a Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 / Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Despite retiring from his legendary sprinting career in 2017, the iconic athlete ventured into the realm of football. At the age of 32, Usain Bolt was presented with a chance to pursue his football dreams when the Australian club Central Coast Mariners offered him a trial during preseason. Regrettably, for the Jamaican sprinter, his football journey with the Mariners didn't culminate in a successful contract as he was ultimately released from the team.

4. Michael Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co / Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is a basketball legend. Many fans strongly believe that LeBron James can't match Jordan's skills on the basketball court. But in 1993, something surprising happened. After winning his third NBA Championship in a row, Jordan decided to try playing baseball, something his dad had always wanted for him. He left basketball temporarily and signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Jordan played for their minor league team, the Birmingham Barons, and also for the Scottsdale Scorpions. This baseball adventure was a big change from his basketball career and showed that Jordan was open to trying new sports. He played baseball until 1995 when he came back to the NBA, adding another exciting chapter to his career.

5. Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl, Tennis Coach, looks on before Andy Murray of Great Britain plays in the Exhibition Match / Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Czech tennis legend, a former world No.1, achieved an impressive record of eight major tennis titles and 11 times as a runner-up. After retiring from tennis in 1994, he sought a new challenge and decided to try his hand at golf. Remarkably, he found success in golf, reportedly achieving a handicap of 0 and participating in numerous celebrity golf tournaments, including events he hosted himself.

6. Fabien Barthez

Fabien Barthez of France 98 reacts during warmup before the friendly match/Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The eccentric French goalkeeper while representing his country and Manchester United needed excitement after retiring from football. Given his passion for fast cars, Barthez chose to explore the world of motorsport. Surprisingly, he made his mark by participating in four Le Mans races since entering the sport in 2008.

7. Tim Wiese

Goalkeeper Tim Wiese of Roman and Friends looks on during the Roman Weidenfeller Farewell Match /TF-Images/Getty Images

It's often said that you need slight madness to be a goalkeeper. Similar to Barthez, the German goalkeeper, Weise felt the need to seek excitement outside of football. In 2014, he decided to step into the world of WWE, facing off against some of the wrestling organization's top talents. Wiese made his WWE debut in 2016, teaming up with Seamus and Cesaro to defeat The Shining Star and Bo Dallas. Before that, he had appeared as a guest timekeeper at a WWE live event in Frankfurt.

8. Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins poses during his visit to The Cambridge Union / Nordin Catic/Getty Images For The Cambridge Union

Even after achieving remarkable success by winning the World and Olympic championships in both track and road cycling as well as conquering the Tour de France, this champion still sought new challenges. In June 2017, 'Wiggo' announced his intention to pursue rowing seriously with Olympic champion James Cracknell as his coach. Wiggins even participated in the British Rowing Indoor Championships, where he finished 21st. However, an initial slow start thinking the race had falsely begun led to his decision to withdraw from the competition.

9. Victoria Pendleton

Victoria Pendleton of Great Britain after taking the silver medal in the Women's Sprint Track Cycling Final / Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Victoria Pendleton, a double Olympic gold medalist in cycling, made an incredible transition from her bicycle to a different kind of saddle. Remarkably, within a mere 12 months, she acquired the skills to ride horses and even competed in her first horse race in 2015. The subsequent year, she achieved a remarkable milestone by winning her first race at Wincanton and securing a fifth-place finish in another race at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival. She described this accomplishment as "probably the greatest achievement of my life," demonstrating her determination and adaptability in pursuing a new sporting passion.

10. Dame Sarah Storey

Paralympic athlete in cycling and swimming / Richard Saker/Contour by Getty Images

Sarah Storey's journey is truly extraordinary. At the age of 14, she achieved an incredible feat at the Barcelona Paralympics, clinching six medals in swimming. Her swimming career flourished, accumulating an impressive collection of five gold medals, eight silvers, and three bronzes by 2005. However, due to persistent ear infections, she made a significant shift from the pool to the world of cycling. In recognition of her outstanding achievements, she was honored with the title of Dame in 2013, cementing her status as Britain's most celebrated Paralympian of all time. Her story serves as an inspiring testament to her resilience and versatility in the world of sports.

