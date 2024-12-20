Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out

In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'

Imagine having a night so wild that you end up with $49 billion in debt the next morning. What may sound like a nightmare was a woman's reality when she checked her bank balance after a crazy night out. TikTok user Gabe Flores shared the story of his friend Maddie, whose bank balance turned out to be "-$49,999,999,697.98." In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.' However, it was true, her account balance was negative $49 billion when she checked it a day later.

"What do I do?" Maddie says in the video. In her now-deleted TikTok video, Maddie says, "I wish I could say I bought the city of Los Angeles. It's not the case here. I'm not really sure what inclined me to check my bank account at like 2 am. But I did. And then I saw negative $49 billion."

Upon finding out, she called her bank and the person she spoke to sounded as baffled as she was. "'Hello this is Chase Bank how may I help you?' Hi, I'm negative 50 billion dollars in debt, and I'm not quite sure why. Do I have 50 billion dollars? No. I do have $76. So she goes, 'Can I put you on hold?' I've never seen this before. I was like, oh," Maddie enacted the call in her video. "It also said on my account I would get $50 billion in 2099. Which would be sick but I don't know if I would be alive at that point," she adds.

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Chase said that all of this happened due to a technical glitch that happened over the weekend which impacted a 'limited number of accounts'. "Thankfully the bank came to the rescue and the issue was quickly taken up. The issue has been resolved and those accounts are now showing accurate balances," the spokesperson added.

In a follow-up video, she talked about how the experience was crazy but thankfully brief. "First of all I want to say thank you. I get 50 billion dollars, which is a little crazy. But we're here and it's resolved. So Chase started this thing, where if you have a problem with your account, it could be so many different things. You need to change the type of account you have, whatever. They started it this weekend which is why you're seeing other people have the same problem. So if you have this problem, give them a call," she adds.

Many took to the comment section to express their opinions. "I would have to reincarnate," jokes @Diegofivepointoh. "It's a system glitch! I used to work at Chase and one time I told a customer that was their balance 💀 they hung up on me," writes @Blazin117.Another user @lia joked, "what my parents think my account looks like."

