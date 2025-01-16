‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs

Not everyone has a joyous experience of viewing themselves competing on "Jeopardy!"

Most people are elated for a shot at competing and winning at “Jeopardy!” however, for Maria Lauro, the feeling was not exactly joyous. According to The Mirror, she works as a contract specialist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lauro revealed that she had made it to the “Jeopardy!” stage thanks to the encouragement and unwavering support from her husband, Leo David Sweeney Jr. Unfortunately, he could not see his beloved perform on the stage when the time came.

Just hours before Lauro's debut on the popular game show was to air, she took to Reddit to inform the world that her husband had passed away. She had given a special shoutout to Sweeney in the contestants’ anecdote segment, which she had been keeping a secret until that moment. "I’m a quiz mom and a history mom. My husband has been trying to get me to apply for this show for years,” she said.

Maria Lauro (R) on an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"This is my first time trying out. In fact, before I got the call, he said 'is it time for you to reapply?' He’s my coach. And because this show is being aired during the holidays it’s a Christmas present for him. Honey, you were right,” the contract specialist added. It was truly an emotional moment for the contestant who was able to honor one of the last desires of her late husband.

Lauro did not win “Jeopardy!” but she can be proud of her performance. The self-proclaimed “quiz mom” played well throughout the show and was in a narrow lead ahead of the Final Jeopardy with $10,800. None of the contestants got the answer right in that round but since Lauro had bet a substantial amount, she dropped to $799. Laura Faddah from Memphis, Tennessee ended up winning the game with $5,800 as her final score.

While the result did not go her way, Lauro’s husband must have been incredibly proud of her wife believing in herself and getting a spot on the show. The two were born in the same hospital just a day apart in October 1963. According to the Pittsburg Post Gazette, their mothers even shared the same room and kept their bassinets next to one another. The first time they properly met was when they were 17 years old when they joined a group of high school friends at a Pittsburgh Playhouse screening of Yellow Submarine.

Their relationship has remained as solid as a rock ever since and culminated in a marriage that lasted three decades. The couple have a son together, Leo, who his father loved dearly. He was proud of his son's academic achievements, first as a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and then as a law student at American University.

Screenshot of Maria Lauro's post about her late husband on Reddit. (Image source: Reddit)

“Leo will be remembered as a fiercely loyal and loving husband, father, friend, and son. He was especially dedicated to his mother, whom he cared for with deep devotion in the final years of her life. He will be forever missed by those who loved him,” the Obituary added.