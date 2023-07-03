The Fourth of July is an important day in the United States when we celebrate our independence. We have fireworks, parades, and get-togethers followed by family cookouts. But if you have any tasks to do, like going to the bank or getting a package, you might have to wait until the next day. Most of the banks, financial institutions, and shipping and cargo delivery services will remain closed on the occasion of the Fourth of July. A few emergency services from these sectors will remain open for a short period.

If you are anticipating a package delivery or planning to send one through UPS, USPS, or FedEx, it's essential to know their operating hours on the Fourth of July.

UPS: UPS store locations will be closed on July 4th, and there will be no pickup or delivery services available. However, if you require urgent delivery, the UPS Express Critical service will still be operational.

USPS: The U.S. Postal Service's offices will be closed on July 4th. Mail and package delivery services will be halted, except for Priority Mail Express, which will continue as usual.

FedEx: FedEx offices will operate under modified hours, and some locations may be closed on the Fourth of July. Like UPS and USPS, FedEx will also not provide pickup or delivery services on this day, reports USA Today.

Apart from shipping services, it is also crucial to consider the availability of banks and post offices on Independence Day.

Banks: Most banks will be closed on July 4th to observe the holiday. However, some services, such as ATMs and specific functionalities within bank mobile apps, may still be accessible. It is advisable to check with your bank beforehand to confirm their operating hours and available services.

JPMorgan Chase: All JPMorgan Chase branches will be closed on the 4th of July.

Bank of America: Bank of America financial centers will be closed on July 4th. Nevertheless, ATMs and digital services will still be operational, allowing customers to access basic banking functions.

Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo branches will be closed on July 4th, so it is advisable to plan your banking needs accordingly.

While some businesses will close or operate for shorter periods during the Fourth of July celebrations, others may remain open for customers.

Walmart: Walmart will be open on July 4th, allowing shoppers to visit and purchase goods. However, it is recommended to check with your local store for their specific operating hours.

Other Stores: Several retail stores, including Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, and CVS, will be open on July 4th. However, it's essential to keep in mind that they may operate on reduced hours or have specific store-by-store variations. Checking with your local store or their website can provide accurate information regarding their availability.

As Independence Day approaches, it's vital to plan your activities and errands accordingly. If you have any banking needs, consider completing them before or after the holiday, keeping in mind the closure of most banks. Additionally, be aware that shipping services from UPS, USPS, and FedEx will be temporarily halted on July 4th, except for urgent deliveries offered by UPS Express Critical and Priority Mail Express from USPS.

While many businesses and services will be affected by the Fourth of July celebrations, numerous retail stores will remain open, allowing you to carry out your shopping requirements. Remember to check specific store hours and plan accordingly to make the most of this festive occasion.

Ultimately, the Fourth of July is a time for celebration and reflection on the nation's history. Enjoy the day with family and friends, and take the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for any essential tasks you need to complete.

