BitMEX Co-founder Backs Solana as Redditors Explore The New Dogecoin Rival Rebel Satoshi

Co-founder of BitMEX and CIO MaelstromFund has backed Solana which is the main rival of Dogecoin. Currently, as all crypto enthusiasts know the two main digital assets stars in the crypto world are Solana (SOL) and Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ). Solana is currently one of the top 10 coins by market capitalization. Despite the volatile market, Solana is still going strong and rebounded from below $90 to over $100.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

Also Read: The Rise of Social Media's 'Mob Wife Winter' Aesthetic Sparks Controversy

Crypto expert and businessman, Hayes is extremely optimistic about Solana's potential, predicting further price appreciation. Now that there's a bullish sentiment surrounding the coin, Hayes' belief in the coin has also grown.

However, according to a recent Coin Shares report, there was a note of caution that talked about the significant outflow of funds from Solana which was around, $5.3 million. This is the opposite of what happened with Bitcoin which saw an inflow of $113 million. However, as we know these signals are open to interpretation. Some are including towards being cautious while some have an optimistic view when it comes to the coin.

Solana, which has been seeing a 400% surge in just six months. The recent peak crossed $72 and investors are looking at the coin with great hope. However, there are talks that the rapid growth could be short-lived.

Also Read: Single Mother Highlights Financial Struggles, Stresses Need for Sons to Find Own Homes

While Solana did emerge as one of the strong performers as the global crypto market inches toward the $1.7 trillion mark, there are also talks that it could plummet in the future. However, right now that coin looks nothing short of spectacular and it only seems to be getting better.

Solana has also achieved a lot when it comes to revolutionizing blockchain efficiency, the proof-of-history, (PoH) combined with the proof-of-stake (PoS) places the coin ahead of its competitors, and therefore there's no denying the fact that Solana is currently one of the best altcoins to invest in.

Also Read: ‘It’s Josh O’Clock Somewhere': Why Memes About This Wine Are Taking The Internet By Storm

The community has been exploring Rebel Satoshi which is a Dogecoin rival. The coin has suddenly gained popularity with its Monarch Round 4 Presale offering token at just $0.0224.According to reports, over 103 million RBLZ have been sold. This community-driven token is aspiring to reach $100 million in market capitalization and has been rising in popularity.

The meme coin RBLZ is creating waves because it's the perfect mix of humor as well as purpose. The potential of the coin lies in the way it combines meme coins with normal goals which are both good for market value as well as community engagement.

Rebel Meme Hall of Fame

Pexels | Pixabay Stock

Rebel Satoshi also introduced the Rebel Meme Hall of Fame which allows participants to sign in recognition of their contribution. Investors can also explore unique assets including Rebel Satoshi, Red Wintour, Thomas “The Owl," and BW Wintour. All of which have certain features and roles of their own. For everyone who is looking to invest in altcoins, Rebel Satoshi can be a great place to start.

According to crypto news, the coin's smart contacts have been audited properly and by top auditing firms like Source Hat.

RBLZ is also Being Monitored After Presale Success

Pexels | Lelink

Rebel Satoshi gained interest quickly and was sold out within 10 days after the round 2 presale began. The platform said that it aimed to challenge as well as decentralize concentrated power. Now Revel Satoshi is kickstarting Citizens Round 3 of its ongoing sale, and the coin is priced at 0.025. The surge so far is around 100% from the Early Bird Round price of $0.010. Things are looking good for the meme coin.

More from MARKETREALIST

Tiktok's Auto Scrolling Might Transform the Way We Scroll Content, but Is It a Step Too Far?

Tween's $900 Sephora Spree Captured on Viral Video Fuels Parenting and Consumerism Debate