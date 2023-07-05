 Neymar Fined $3.3 Million For Violating Environmental Rules In Brazil

Brazilian soccer player Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for breaking environmental laws while building an artificial lake in his Mangaratiba mansion, which is situated on the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro state. The authorities said that the property violated rules regarding the diversion of river water and also compromised land and vegetation in the process of building an artificial lake inside the premises.

"Among the dozens of infractions that were noticed at the player's property are the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; suppressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo," an official statement revealed, per Associated Press.

The soccer star reportedly threw a party to celebrate the completion of the artificial lake which resulted him in getting fined for the second time. A document issued by the city hall obtained by the Associated Press said that the second charge was because he decided to swim in the artificial lake during the party, despite authorities forbidding him from the area.

"The footballer was at the mansion on Friday (June 30) and entered the lake, ignoring the restriction order made by the (environment) secretariat and local police, which showed up there the day before,” the document revealed.

The 46-page document also tells us that the footballer was fined the maximum amount for all the charges that he faced. The soccer star's father Neymar da Silva Santos abused the local authorities last week when they tried to stop the construction. The illegal construction work cost the player around $25,000.

Neymar's Other Properties

Parisian Mansion: This mansion is tucked away in the western suburb of Bougival which is around 10 miles away from the city center. The mansion stands on top of a hill with a breathtaking panoramic view of the skyline and mountains. He doesn't really own the 10,800 sq. ft property but has been renting out the mansion since 2017 for a cool $16,275.84 a month, per Squareyards. The mansion has everything under the sun. It boasts of an expansive indoor pool, lounge chairs, and a Turkish bath. The mansion was once owned by actor Gerard Depardieu and also the legendary soccer player Ronaldinho.

Vacation Abode: The Paris Saint-Germain player also spends a lot of time in his 22,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills mansion. The soccer player loves to party with his friends Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, and Justin Beiber and spends a whopping $9k every night he spends outside partying.

This mansion has over 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and the interiors are inspired by the Le Petit Trianon in Versailles. The property features a private cinema hall with a grand staircase leading up to it. It also boasts a full-size tennis court, and a fountain and is worth $1 million today. The property also houses a Victorian-era wine cellar which has wooden flooring, a gym, a full-size chef's kitchen, a library, and more.

What Is Neymar's Net Worth?

Getty Images | Clive Rose

The 31-year-old, who has played for teams like Barcelona, Santos, and now Paris Saint-Germain is also one of the members of Brazil's national team. Neymar is the world’s fourth highest-paid athlete behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, per the Forbes 2022 list. He became the highest-paid soccer player in the world upon signing a 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The soccer star's base salary is around $78 million and he earns an additional $20 to $40 million from his other brand deals. Neymar's net worth at the moment is around $200 million, per celebrity net worth.

