This Tiny ‘Louis Vuitton’ Handbag, 'Smaller Than a Grain of Sea Salt', Sells For Over $63,000

Luxury handbag enthusiasts were equally excited and curious when the Microscopic "Louis Vuitton" Handbag was trending recently. The neon "handbag” created by New York-based art collective MSCHF is so small that the human eye can hardly see it. It has now been sold for over $60,000. A typical Louis Vuitton handbag costs a few thousand dollars, but this microscopic replica is clearly pricier.

The starting bid was $15,000, but it finally went for $63,750 at an auction organised by Joopiter, an online auction house founded by musician Pharrell Williams, per The Guardian.

Less than 0.03 inches in width, the Microscopic Handbag by MSCHF is truly minuscule and can hardly be seen by the naked eye when placed on a fingertip. The bag is "smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle," according to an Instagram post by MSCHF.

Created using 2-photon polymerization printing methods with a neon green hue, the bag is a replica of the iconic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote. Only when viewed through a microscope can one appreciate the intricate details—including the “LV” monogram—on the bag's face.

At a size of 657 by 222 by 700 μm, this tiny masterpiece challenges the traditional definition of a handbag.

Pharrell Williams' Involvement

The bag was inspired by Pharrell Williams, the renowned producer, rapper and the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, per the New York Times. Williams reportedly played no role in the bag's design.

According to Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF, the bag was fashioned this way because Pharrell Williams "loves big hats" and they decided to humorously craft an "incredibly small bag" for him.

The Microscopic Handbag delves into the concept of form and functionality. What once was a practical object like a handbag has now been distilled into a purely ornamental piece, losing all practicality along the way. The bag is so small that it is almost inconceivable as a functional accessory, aligning with MSCHF's belief that luxury items increasingly prioritize brand recognition over usability. As the bag becomes smaller and more abstracted, its appeal as a symbol of luxury is amplified, transcending its utilitarian origins and becoming purely a brand signifier.

Image Source: Joopiter

Founded in 2016, MSCHF has gained prominence for its innovative projects that provide cultural commentary through exclusive collector's items that simultaneously critique and use consumer capitalism. The group has sold forged Andy Warhol drawings and cut up Damian Hirst paintings for different projects and they got into trouble with Nike for their “Satan Shoes”— 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers with satanic symbols and drops of human blood, per CNN.

With the latets Microscopic Handbag, they initiated a conversation around the intersection of art, fashion, and luxury. MSCHF's Big Red Boot, a playful manifestation of cartoon costumery, also gained significant attention in the recent past with Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea and Janelle Monáe sporting them.

The micro bag craze has been all the rage the last couple of months, captivating designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. These tiny bags, often measuring no more than a few inches in width and height, challenge the notion of practicality. While some argue that their functionality is limited, the appeal lies in their ability to make a bold fashion statement.

Celebrities have played a crucial role in popularizing the tiniest bag trend. Notable figures such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna have been spotted on runways and red carpets clutching these miniature accessories with confidence. The bags, despite their size, often boast of exquisite craftsmanship, featuring intricate details and luxurious materials that reflect the designer's artistry.