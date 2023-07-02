If Your Are Headed To This Finnish Island For Summer, Leave Your Phone At Home

In this age of Instagram and smartphones, if we are vacationing, then it has to "grammed". The beautiful sights, the good-looking food, the shopping zones or a perfect swim in that stunning bikini, all that has to be displayed on social media.

Such is life! Only, it doesn't have to be like that. For those headed to Ulko Tammio, an island in Finland, know that you will be welcomed only if you agree to avoid using mobile phones and simply enjoy what nature has to offer.

No Phones, Is This For Real?

This summer visitors to the remote Ulko-Tammio island, located in the Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park, will be asked to voluntarily put their phones away during their stay to encourage holidaymakers to take a break from social media and enjoy nature: https://t.co/iTshdSecwA pic.twitter.com/v0OF4ZK34u — Discovering Finland (@DiscoverFinland) June 21, 2023

The phone deters us from living in the present moment, true but it also has many essential features like a calendar, a torch, a camera, a notepad, a radio and a pocket watch. So barring phones altogether might come across as an extreme step, especially in Finland, the land where Nokia came into existence. Not all of Finland has embraced the rule though and we cannot deny the truth that people need to take a step back from social media, especially when they are vacationing.

"The island of Ulko-Tammio which is located off the coast of Hamina will be a phone-free area this summer,” said Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka-Hamina in a news release, per CNN. "We encourage visitors to put their phones away voluntarily and to focus their senses on nature rather than on their phones. This is a great initiative that could be implemented in other natural and recreational destinations too," said Joel Heino, manager of outdoor recreation and visitor management at Parks & Wildlife Finland.

Where Is Ulko Tammio?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KotkaHamina | Official Page (@visitkotkahamina)

Ulko Tammio is one of the 41 national parks of Finland and is home to many birds and plants. Kotka Hamima's official website describes the land as "the jewel of the Eastern Gulf of Finland". The island has a rich wartime history and even has a man-made cave, originally meant to shelter soldiers during World War II. The island is accessible only by water. The secluded island is easily accessible, thanks to boat and sea cruises organized by MeriSet company and water taxis at Vakku and Bout.

Is This A Good Idea?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaisa (@kaisa.loimupalo)

The place is pretty secluded which makes it perfect for a digital detox. In a study conducted by Yale Environment 360 and published by Yale School of the Environment, it was found that nature can reduce the sense of isolation, promote calmness and improve patients' moods.

Sari Castrén, psychologist and Research Manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, stressed the positive outcomes of meeting new people face-to-face. “We spend countless hours scrolling our social media feeds, so taking a short break from them means you have more time for new experiences,” she added, per CNN.

Reasons Why You Need A Digital Detox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuija Warén (@tuijawa)

Stepping away from our phones gives us the chance to connect with the real world around us. Another good reason to take a break from the screens is to get a good night's sleep as it was found in a study that short wavelength blue light emitted by screens is adversely related to our sleep, per Science Daily.

Taking a break from social media and the internet can also improve our attention span as the phone is undoubtedly the biggest distraction in our daily lives. Overall, a digital detox every now and then is necessary for our health and happiness.

Lake Placid Lodge, New York- This is a five-star hotel situated in the heart of NYC that offers guests the option of leaving behind their phones for a truly stress-free vacation.

Log Cabin Wilderness Lodge, Alaska- The lodge is situated in one of the most secluded places in the United States (Little Tok Valley), per Forbes and it's the perfect place to disconnect from the world for a few days.

