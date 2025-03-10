'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly

Fans also praised Seacrest for his quick wit and charm, calling him a warm and kind host.

Before taking over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" from Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest was already an established name with a stint on "American Idol" and even his own podcast. He had hosted celebrities that included the Jonas Brothers, and had produced a show called "Married to Jonas." Hence, it's only natural that he apologized to Kevin Jonas when two women on "Wheel of Fortune" didn't mention him while naming their favorite Jonas brothers. According to Newsweek, when Seacrest asked contestants Kayley and Caitlyn during the bonus round which concerts they liked going to, they gushed about their fascination for Ed Sheeran and the Jonas Brothers. "Last summer we went to two concerts. We went to the Jonas Brothers and Ed Sheeran," the duo said. Seacrest then teased the girls to reveal their favorite Jonas Brother, to which Kayley and Caitlyn blushed and named, "Joe" and "Nick," respectively. Seacrest immediately pointed to the crowd and joked, "Kevin is here tonight," then added, "Sorry, Kev!" since he was left out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The viral moment was shared on the hit game show's official Instagram account, with the caption "Poor Kevin Jonas" and a crying emoji. On the other hand, fans praised Seacrest for his hosting skills. "The way @ryanseacrest treats each and every contestant, his pure joy when they win, his genuine and sincere and kind ways with Vanna and how she’s so much more included—oh my gosh! A match made in heaven. Bravo," @markedman24 commented under the post. "Justice for Kevin !!" @kelliedimaggio joked. "Love Ryan as a host. He is warm and kind," @picparle agreed. In September of last year, Seacrest took over the hit NBC gaming show from veteran Pat Sajak. According to sources, his debut attracted 8.31 million viewers, and the show's ratings have been steadily increasing.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

But despite that, Radar Online reported that co-host Vanna White was prepared to step in if Seacrest failed to fulfill his obligations. "This is a very stressful time for Ryan. He’s in the seat now!" an insider disclosed back then. The insider went on to reveal that Seacrest remained positive despite the ratings dropping previously for the show, "Ryan's trying to sugarcoat this and say it's good news, that the only way is up since Pat's ratings are down. But the bosses are worried it’s a free-fall that might not be automatically reversible just by hiring a new host!" According to reports, the producers hired Seacrest on an astounding $28 million per annum package, in hopes that he would boost the show's prime-time slot.

White, on the other hand, only received a "substantial pay increase" from her $3 million salary, which she had been receiving for more than 20 years, resulting in pay parity issues. "The stakes are very high and Ryan’s under enormous pressure to deliver on the massive salary they're paying him, not to mention the huge money they invested in giving Vanna her raise," the source further disclosed. Sources close to the show acknowledged that White was 'standing in the wings' since she was the next fan favorite for the hosting role. "Everyone knows there's no one the fans would rather see take over from Ryan — she'd be a slam dunk!" the source concluded. However, Seacrest has since turned the tide, and the Los Angeles Times reported that more than 58 million viewers have tuned into 'The Wheel of Fortune' since September.