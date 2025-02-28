Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'

The host had been seeing the contestant criticize the show and finally gave it back.

Pat Sajak was loved by "Wheel of Fortune" fans for decades and even after his departure, many of them keep comparing Ryan Seacrest to the star host. But the charming and witty host was noticeably grumpy during the last leg of his stint on the show, and even got rude on some occasions. Sajak encouraged hundreds of nervous contestants on the show but he roasted some as well. In one instance when a contestant named Jill criticized the show, Sajak turned straight-up savage to put things back in order.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Sajak (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Jill performed exceptionally well during the initial rounds to rack up over $27,000 in prize money to head into the Bonus Round. However, she wasn't the most pleasant contestant to host as she kept criticizing the show. While Sajak has mostly been calm with players, he wasn't letting this one slide.

Before Jill's Bonus Round began, Sajak shared everything that had been going on and even some tidbits from behind the scenes. "I'm going to I'm going to tell the tale on you because early in the show you did, which sometimes happens here, you called a letter that’d already been called, and you were so down about that. I was worried about you just messing up the show," Sajak said.

Screenshot showing Sajak talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Then you had a puzzle that you think you should have solved and you didn't, and then she blamed me during the commercial! Then she wins a trip, and now she's dancing," Sajak went on to add. After clearing the air, the two moved forward with the game. Jill chose the category "What are you doing?" for her bonus round before she spun the wheel and picked out the Golden Envelope. After getting the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, and E," Jill chose "C, M, H, and A" as her additional letters for the three-word puzzle. With everything filled in, the board read, "_ _ _ C _ N _ _ _ R _ _ _ N _ _ N."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Sajak knew there wasn't much to work with, and he said, "You’re not going to get a whole lot of help. In fact, that is it. And it looks tough for me." Despite that, he went on to encourage the player by adding, "Maybe something will pop into your head." Jill did her best to guess the correct answer and uttered, "Blocking our… score… hmm… Working our… ahh no!" but ran out of time. Once the buzzer went off, the remaining letters were revealed and the answer was, "Voicing our opinion."

Screenshot showing Jill making a snarky comment (Image soure: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Common!" Jill exclaimed as the answer was displayed. "What kind of puzzle is that?" she further added. Sajak then decided to go savage on her as he commented, "It’s a puzzle that you didn’t solve."

Screenshot showing Sajak's expression after making the savage comment (Image soure: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"It’s getting testy here on Christmas," Sajak added as he went on to reveal that Jill had lost the chance to win an additional $40,000 from her bonus golden envelope. The player had her face in her hands as she couldn't believe she lost so much money.

Nevertheless, Jill still managed to win a hefty $27,680 which she collected during the episode.