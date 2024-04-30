Viral Video Shows Chair Delivered Without two Legs; Customers Slam Retailer Asking for Proof

Wayfair customers express frustration over broken deliveries and absurd requests for proof of missing items, sparking backlash online.

The rise of e-commerce and delivery services to support online shopping has increased convenience for consumers, but at the same time, it occassionally leads to puzzling blunders. In a bizarre incident that has left customers scratching their heads, online retail giant Wayfair has come under fire for allegedly delivering a chair with only two legs. This came to light when TikTok duo Safina and Tahoor shared a video documenting their absurd experience, which has since gone viral, amassing over 8.4 million views.

In the now-viral clip posted on April 26 under their handle @safina.and.tahoor, Safina and Tahoor can be seen showcasing an empty cardboard box before revealing a chair with two legs.

"This is beyond belief. Wayfair actually delivered a chair with only two legs and then dared to demand proof that we didn't have the legs," Safina captioned the video. The incident sheds light on a recurring issue with Wayfair, as customers have previously reported similar peculiar requests for "proof" of missing or malfunctioning items. Last November, a TikTok user expressed frustration after being asked to film a video demonstrating an allegedly faulty chair sent by the retailer.

Customers have voiced dissatisfaction with Wayfair's products, citing instances of feeling "catfished" by subpar quality despite hefty price tags. One customer, who spent over $1,000 on a couch, expressed disappointment when the item failed to meet expectations.

In light of these developments, Wayfair faces mounting scrutiny over its handling of customer complaints and product quality, prompting concerns among consumers regarding the reliability and integrity of the brand's offerings.

@Kimberly King2919 expressed her frustration with Wayfair, stating, "Wayfair put me on their 'bad list' because they kept sending me broken stuff and I kept asking them to replace it. Never again." @Firefly shared a similar sentiment, recounting their experience with Wayfair, "Wayfair sent me a desk with 4 legs that bent the same way. They asked me to prove it so I filmed a video of the desk just falling over."

@Tessellated questioned the rationale behind such occurrences, stating, "Like why would someone lie about that." @ARadiantDawn humorously highlighted the absurdity of Wayfair's demand, asking, "How do you give proof of NOT having something?! " Holly, a former Wayfair employee, confirmed the authenticity of the experiences shared, commenting, "I used to work for Wayfair accurate." @Jake B expressed bewilderment over Wayfair's insistence on proof, questioning, "Why is wayfair alwaysssss asking for proof like what motive do i have to try and scam them out of an extra specific part with no other use." @Yadira recounted a frustrating experience with USPS, saying, "Me when I called USPS that I never received my mail and they said 'prove it.' i have a camera but like all day footage?" @Melissa shared a similar ordeal her mother faced with Wayfair, commenting, "That happened to my mom with dining room chairs. She originally ordered 6 but one was missing the seat/legs & 2 were the wrong color. She ended up with 11.5 chairs at the end." Lastly, @Tim articulated the confusion shared by many, stating, "I literally don't understand asking for proof of not having an item... how do you reasonably prove it? You can't."

