 Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Have Agreed For a Cage Fight, And We Aren't Joking

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world's high-profile billionaires, have agreed to fight each other in a cage match. It all started when Musk dared Zuckerberg for a "cage match" to which he agreed.

The Twitter owner wrote on his social media platform, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol". Zuckerberg responded with "send me the location". “Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted late Wednesday.

Cage matches have been popularized by mixed martial arts or MMA franchises like UFC. The “Octagon” refers to the cage around the ring in which fighters battle because it has eight sides, according to CNBC.

As per The Verge, a Meta representative said that Zuckerberg was not speaking in jest and that the fight may actually happen.

Well, Musk has been mocking the Meta CEO for a while now. The reason is Meta's upcoming Twitter competitor. The new app will be based on Instagram's API and will be integrated with ActivityPub, which is a decentralized platform, meaning users could follow people from other apps that support ActivityPub.

As per Herald Sun, Zuckerberg is trying to get celebrities to promote the new app described as "Project 92", which he believes will be the "Twitter Killer".

Nobody knows as of now. However, Musk has been suggesting locations for the epic fight to take place.

Who Is Going To Win Really?

While Musk has an interesting approach, which he says, "[is] a move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing, netizens say their money is on Zuck, who is trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He trains under Dave Camarillo of the Guerilla Jiu Jitsu academy, a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt who has trained a number of UFC champions..

Mark Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspirational MMA fighter and has recently successfully completed the "Murph Challenge", a difficult workout routine in under 40 minutes.

Regardless of the result, the fact that the world may see two billionaires take on each other physically is enough to get everyone pumped.

Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg's Views On AI

In 2017, the two self-made billionaires publicly disagreed with each other about their respective views on AI.

Musk cautioned the world that "AI is the rare case where I think we need to be proactive in regulation instead of reactive."

"AI is a fundamental existential risk for human civilization…but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react," he added.

Mark Zuckerberg seemed to think otherwise. In a Facebook post, Mark wrote, "I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios—I just, I don’t understand it,"

"It’s really negative and in some ways, I actually think it is pretty irresponsible," he concluded.

Musk didn't keep to himself and took to Twitter to write, "I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited."

What Is Elon Musk's Net Worth?

As per Forbes, Elon Musk's net worth is $236.2 billion. He made his money by launching many companies in his life and never stopped diversifying his ventures. Some of his ideas have been revolutionary in terms of new-age technology. His fortune is attributed to his ownership stake in Tesla, Space X, and now Twitter.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth?

As per Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is around $85 billion. Zuckerberg adds about $9 billion to his net worth each year since the company went public in 2012. Needless to say that majority of his wealth is attributed to his stake in Facebook. In addition to owning Facebook, Zuckerberg also owns Beluga, which is a messaging service, Onavo, which is a mobile analytic company, Oculus, the virtual reality headset used in Quest and of course Whatsapp and Instagram, which is now part of Meta.

