ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years

Before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to who Gray greeted every day on the show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
George Gray and Mama Mai on 'The Price is Right' May 2019. (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @georgegray)
George Gray and Mama Mai on 'The Price is Right' May 2019. (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @georgegray)

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey once revealed his touching reason for signing off with "I love you" at the end of each episode. But he isn't the only one who has a signature greeting on the show, as the announcer George Gray also says "Hi, Mama Mai!" every time before introducing the game show host Drew Carey on stage. According to The Sun, before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to whom the sweet greeting was addressed to. "I have been wanting to ask you @TheGeorgeGray Who is Mama Mai?" the admirer inquired. "Mama Mai is my dear sweet mom, who watches the show every day!" Gray instantly replied, ending speculation.

 

The former 'Weakest Link' host shares an admirable bond with his mother and often dedicates special posts on Instagram to her. In May 2019, Mama Mai got the chance to appear on the game show with her son for a Mother's Day celebration. Gray posted the moment on his Instagram with the caption, "It's our special Mothers Day episode on @therealpriceisright with my very own special guest Mama Mai!" 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by George Gray (@georgegray)

 

The comedian never misses the chance to honor her on her birthdays. In 2020, Gray shared a beautiful picture of his mother holding a stroller and posing in the garden. Mama Mai looked radiant as she was smiling cheerfully at the camera. "The always beautiful, semi-world famous Mama Mai taking a stroll in the garden!" he captioned the post. The former host of 'Extreme Gong' expressed his gratitude by posting a New Year's memory with his mother in January. "What a perfect way to spend the first day of the new year. Mama Mai says… Have a ball in 2025!" he wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by George Gray (@georgegray)

 

The mother-son duo can be seen posing happily for the camera in front of giant Christmas baubles. Meanwhile, Gray has shared very little about his wife Brittney Green, on social media. As per Distractify, Renee happens to be a maths teacher who prefers to keep her Instagram profile locked for privacy. In 2020, the television personality shared New Year's greetings with his wife and black pet cat, captioning the family image, "Happy 2020 from @bgray0411 myself & world traveler PattiCakes!" Tragically, Gray suffered major heart complications in 2020 and went through three open-heart surgeries. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by George Gray (@georgegray)

 

The comedian spoke about his challenging situation in an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, where he was joined by his wife. In the video, Green expressed her fear and revealed that she thought something horrible would happen to her spouse. "Especially after the second [heart attack] I thought he was gone in surgery," she admitted.

 

Gray also disclosed that when he experienced his first heart attack, he was unaware that the right side of his heart was completely blocked. However, he returned to the sets of 'The Price is Right' after a miracle five-month recovery. "Check out your ticker. Make sure it's where it needs to be. Go to the doctor," he said while concluding. "I mean, it could save your life."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
The player's pronunciation of the word cost her big money on the show and fans were furious
6 hours ago
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
NEWS
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
Before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to who Gray greeted every day on the show.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
NEWS
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
The man wanted to show that he wasn't boring despite the serious nature of his job.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
The emotional story behind the product even left the most ruthless shark in tears.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
NEWS
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
While fans have debated the topic a lot, Sajak addressed the issue long before his retirement.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
Carey made sure he kept reminding the contestant who the new legend on the show was.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
The guest had no idea that she had the possession of one of the earliest and rarest scriptures.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
Harvey couldn't control his laughter, but the player kept insisting that he was right.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
There has been a surge in the price of eggs due to a shortage as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
4 days ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
4 days ago