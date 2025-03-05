Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years

Before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to who Gray greeted every day on the show.

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey once revealed his touching reason for signing off with "I love you" at the end of each episode. But he isn't the only one who has a signature greeting on the show, as the announcer George Gray also says "Hi, Mama Mai!" every time before introducing the game show host Drew Carey on stage. According to The Sun, before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to whom the sweet greeting was addressed to. "I have been wanting to ask you @TheGeorgeGray Who is Mama Mai?" the admirer inquired. "Mama Mai is my dear sweet mom, who watches the show every day!" Gray instantly replied, ending speculation.

@TrulyJulieRokks Mama Mai is my dear sweet mom, who watches the show every day! :) — George Gray (@TheGeorgeGray) April 27, 2016

The former 'Weakest Link' host shares an admirable bond with his mother and often dedicates special posts on Instagram to her. In May 2019, Mama Mai got the chance to appear on the game show with her son for a Mother's Day celebration. Gray posted the moment on his Instagram with the caption, "It's our special Mothers Day episode on @therealpriceisright with my very own special guest Mama Mai!"

The comedian never misses the chance to honor her on her birthdays. In 2020, Gray shared a beautiful picture of his mother holding a stroller and posing in the garden. Mama Mai looked radiant as she was smiling cheerfully at the camera. "The always beautiful, semi-world famous Mama Mai taking a stroll in the garden!" he captioned the post. The former host of 'Extreme Gong' expressed his gratitude by posting a New Year's memory with his mother in January. "What a perfect way to spend the first day of the new year. Mama Mai says… Have a ball in 2025!" he wrote in the caption.

The mother-son duo can be seen posing happily for the camera in front of giant Christmas baubles. Meanwhile, Gray has shared very little about his wife Brittney Green, on social media. As per Distractify, Renee happens to be a maths teacher who prefers to keep her Instagram profile locked for privacy. In 2020, the television personality shared New Year's greetings with his wife and black pet cat, captioning the family image, "Happy 2020 from @bgray0411 myself & world traveler PattiCakes!" Tragically, Gray suffered major heart complications in 2020 and went through three open-heart surgeries.

The comedian spoke about his challenging situation in an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, where he was joined by his wife. In the video, Green expressed her fear and revealed that she thought something horrible would happen to her spouse. "Especially after the second [heart attack] I thought he was gone in surgery," she admitted.

Gray also disclosed that when he experienced his first heart attack, he was unaware that the right side of his heart was completely blocked. However, he returned to the sets of 'The Price is Right' after a miracle five-month recovery. "Check out your ticker. Make sure it's where it needs to be. Go to the doctor," he said while concluding. "I mean, it could save your life."