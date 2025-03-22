Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong

The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.

"The Price is Right" contestants bring a lot of entertainment to the game with their bizarre antics on their way to the stage, and also through their over-the-top celebrations. From new cars to loads of cash, the winners always have a reason to celebrate. But sometimes they end up hurting themselves by punching too hard during a game or throwing their fists in the air while celebrating. In a similar fashion, a player named Joshua nearly broke his back while celebrating his win in the "Bonus Game."

Screenshot showing the player on the show (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Even before he had won, when George Gray revealed that the contestant would be playing the "Bonus Game" for $20,000 in cash, Joshua dropped down to the floor.

Screenshot showing the player on the floor (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In the game, the centerpiece is a board that has four window slots with names and incorrect price tags of four smaller prizes. Out of the four windows, only one conceals the word "BONUS." The goal for the player is to win the item whose window conceals the bonus prize, which is of much higher value.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In the first part of the game, the contestant has to guess one by one if the prices of the four smaller prizes are higher or lower than the displayed tags. The items are revealed by the host by pulling the cards out from the slots and after the player makes the guess, he reveals the correct answer. With each correct guess, the player wins the smaller item and with each incorrect guess, the smaller item goes back into the slot.

If the players get all four items right, they score an automatic win and if they get all of them wrong, they lose. If they get one to three prices right, the host reveals if the players got the bonus as well.

In Joshua's game, the bonus prize was not an item but a staggering amount in cash. Joshua made one correct guess but the next one was incorrect. "I hope the bonus was not in that window," Carey said. For the third item, Joshua turned to the audience for help and guessed that the actual price was higher. He got it right which gave him a 50/50 chance at winning already. The last item was 'treat maker' which carried a price tag of $110. The player guessed that it would retail for much higher but the real price turned out to be lower.

Thus, in the end, the player only had a 50% chance of winning the bonus. Carey then went on to reveal if the player had won and to everyone's surprise, Joshua won the bonus of $20,000 as the very first window carried the word. Joshua ran toward the presenter and on his way, he attempted to do a front flip. However, he failed spectacularly and ended up on the floor, flat on his back.

Screenshot showing the fall (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Carey was visibly concerned as he said, "That had to hurt!" The host then had a good laugh after he asked the producers to play a slow-motion clip of the fall. The makers obliged as a close-up shot of Joshua's fall was replayed.

Even the model of the show, James was surprised to see the celebration. As he congratulated Joshua he asked if he was okay. "That was incredible! You just jumped off the stage!" he said in the end.