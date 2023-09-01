The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II | Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

From the Saudi Arabian House of Saud, boasting a staggering collective wealth exceeding $1.4 trillion, to the gracious Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands with her $200 million net worth, explore the diverse monarchy and their financial influence on a global scale. Whether it's the enduring legacy of the dynamic Thai monarchy or the distinguished European royalty, each story unveils a unique chapter in the history of these regal families and their remarkable fortunes.

Saudi Arabia's monarchy – $1.4 trillion

King Salman Of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is home to the House of Saud, reigning since 1744, with King Salman, becoming the richest individual royal globally, boasting $18 billion. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who funded Elon Musk's $1.9 billion Twitter takeover, follows closely with an estimated $16 billion. The collective wealth of the extensive royal family, over 15,000 members strong, is a staggering $1.4 trillion, surpassing Spain and Australia's GDP. The top 10 richest global royal families, as per BuyShares, possess a combined $2.4 trillion.

Kuwait's Al Sabah – $360 billion

Sheikh Ahmad Hmoud Al-Sabah

Kuwait, under the enduring rule of the Sabah family since 1752, is renowned for its substantial investments in major blue-chip American companies. Comprising approximately 1,000 members, the royal family is currently led by Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who assumed the throne in 2020 after the passing of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah IV Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti royal family's wealth surged from $90 billion In 1991, to $360 billion today, thanks to the value of stocks in their portfolios.

Qatar's Thani Clan – $335 billion

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatar, which hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, is ruled by The Thani family which holds extensive international investments, including iconic properties like London's Shard skyscraper, the Olympic Village, and Harrods department store, along with New York's Empire State Building. They also have substantial stakes in major entities such as Barclays Bank, British Airways, and Volkswagen. Led by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, worth $2 billion on his own, the family owns a collective wealth of $335 billion despite the tiny state's conservative image. Sheikh Tamim, at just 41, is the world's youngest reigning monarch among up to 8,000 Qatari royals.

Abu Dhabi Royals – $150 billion

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The Abu Dhabi royals trace their regional reign back to 1793 and now govern the seven United Arab Emirates. They have amassed an estimated fortune of $150 billion, primarily from oil sales starting in the 1970s. This allowed the late Sheikh to become one of London's wealthiest landlords. In comparison, Dubai's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is valued at approximately $18 billion.

British Royal Family – $88 billion

The Queen Elizabeth

Despite Queen Elizabeth II's distinction as the world's longest-reigning monarch, succeeded by her son, the royal family ranks only fifth in terms of wealth. The Queen's estimated personal fortune stood at $470 million, while the family's combined net worth totals $88 billion, according to Forbes. The Sovereign Grant, augmented by the crown estate and various properties like Sandringham and Balmoral, primarily contributes to this wealth.

Marie-Chantal- $2 billion

Princess Marie Chantal

Marie-Chantal Claire Miller, daughter of Duty-Free Shops co-founder Robert Warren Miller, married Prince Pavlos in 1995. She's now recognized as Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, Princess of Denmark. Prince Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece, stems from Danish royalty and is the son of the deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece. With Marie-Chantal's childrenswear brand and book, "Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families," their net worth totals $2 billion.

Maha Vajiralongkorn- $40 billion

Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn

Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand's king since 2019, boasts a $30 billion net worth. Married to Princess Soamsawali since 1977 with a daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, his life took a complicated turn as he entered an affair with actress Yuvadhida, resulting in five children. Despite their 1994 marriage, Vajiralongkorn disowned their four sons in 1996. His third marriage was to Srirasmi, a lady-in-waiting, who gave birth to their son, Prince Dipangkorn, in 2005. In 2019, he married former Thai Airways flight attendant Suthida, who became Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya. He also named Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is his official consort and controls Thailand's $40 billion Crown Property Bureau.

Mohammed VI- $2.1 billion

King Mohammed VI

Mohammed VI, the 23rd king of the Alaouite Dynasty, ascended to the throne in 1999 as King of Morocco. With a net worth of $2.1 billion, he inherited not only his royal title but also a 35% stake in Societe Nationale d'Investissement from his father, the late King Hassan II. This holding company has interests in various publicly traded enterprises, including Morocco's largest bank, a mining company, a sugar producer, and a dairy firm.

King Abdullah II- $750 million

King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein

King Abdullah II, born in 1962 in Amman, is the 41st-generation direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. He pursued an education at prestigious institutions like Oxford University, Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and Britain's Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. King Abdullah II initiated economic liberalization and launched the Amman Message peace initiative in 2004. He possesses a substantial real estate portfolio estimated at over $100 million.

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands- $200 million

Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, born in 1938, possessed multiple titles from birth, including Princess of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, and Princess of Lippe-Biesterfeld. She attended Leiden University, earning degrees in law, sociology, and economics. In 1980, she became queen, overseeing law enactment, official appointments, and diplomatic receptions. However, she abdicated in April 2013 at the age of 75, making her son, Willem-Alexander, king. Beatrix is now Princess Beatrix with a net worth of $200 million.

