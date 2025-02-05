Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."

The host was asked about the possibility of four $100,000 wins in a row, but said that it was virtually impossible.

Pat Sajak was popular as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" for decades as a friendly face who was supportive towards contestants, and joined them in celebrating wins. But, once contestants performed so well on the show that even Sajak was stunned and simply walked off stage. In a rare fear in 2022, three contestants on the show won more than $100,000 in a row.

Screenshot showing Sajak with the $100,000 envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the historic week, two contestants won $100,000 bonus prizes in the same week, two nights in a row. Mark Baer and Lisa Kramer earned their success in the bonus round after landing the grand prize.

Because of this, Sajak was quite excited about the possibility of a perfect trifecta in the third bonus round for the week. The contestant was Bree Yokouchi, an elementary school teacher from Portland, who had already stacked up more than $20,000 in prize money to make it to the finale. "Last two nights we had ordered an emergency shipment from Confetti-R-Us, but we are reloaded and the $100,000 is back on the wheel," Sajak joked before Yokouchi spun the wheel.

Yokouchi chose the category "Phrase" for the final puzzle. With the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E" and additional letters "D, H, M, A" filled in, the three-word puzzle read, "_ _ ST _ _ _ _A_T."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Yokouchi didn't have much to work with and even Sajak was stumped. However, with 10 seconds to go, the player wasted no time in guessing the phrase, "JUST YOU WAIT." While the one-second solution shocked the host, Sajak was done with the show after opening the golden envelope. "Who's gonna book my trip to Vegas," Sajak joked as he revealed that Yokouchi had just won the grand prize of $100,000. "I am out of here, I am done," Sajak added as he threw the envelope in the air and started to walk off the stage.

Screenshot showing Sajak walking off the stage (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

He did come back to celebrate the incredible win with the contestant. Along with co-host Vanna White, Sajak remarked how incredible it was to give away three $100,000 prizes in a row. "And that was a great solve too," he complimented the player. “I was just excited to be here this morning,” Yokouchi, a native of Maui, Hawaii, told the New York Post. “But to be the third $100,000 winner in a row is just amazing!” she added.

Screenshot showing Yokouchi's reaction after the win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Sajak was later interviewed by his daughter, Maggie who is the social media correspondent for the show. “I’m running out of words to describe my reactions,” Sajak said, recalling the milestone moment. “Stunned, surprised — I don’t know. It’s all inadequate," he added.

WOW! So, history was made on @WheelOfFortune tonight…AGAIN!!!😱🎉💰 Let's see what @PatOnWheel thinks about this pic.twitter.com/fREpJNkbzH — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) February 10, 2022

When Maggie asked what Sajak thought of the possibility of a fourth consecutive $100,000 win on the show, the long-time host said it may never happen. “That would be ridiculous. That would be virtually impossible," Sajak told his daughter. Like the hosts, fans at home were equally shocked while they were also cheering for Yokouchi's win.

"You mean to tell me that after 3 days 3 people won $100K in a row?!?!? THAT INSANE!!! I'm like Pat I would've thrown the envelope as well," user @lcsm1tty147 commented on the YouTube clip.