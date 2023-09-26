Image Source: The Associated Press

Success in the world of music is a multifaceted journey, and for some, the path to stardom involves breaking away from the crews that propelled them to fame. Today, we'll delve into the stories of ten musicians who began their careers as part of a collective but eventually chose to seek success on a different path on their own. These artists ventured into uncharted territory and etched their names in music history as individual icons.

Justin Timberlake, who formed the 90s boy band 'N Sync with his former Disney co-star JC Chasez, was propelled to stardom with its rising popularity. The group's catchy tracks and synchronized dance moves captured hearts worldwide, but 'N Sync announced a hiatus in 2002. This was followed by Timberlake releasing his first solo single, "Like I Love You." His solo albums, including "Justified" and "FutureSex/LoveSounds," not only established him as a musical force to be reckoned with but also paved the way for a successful acting career.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's journey to superstardom began in 1997 as a member of Destiny's Child, one of the most iconic girl groups of all time, with chart-toppers like "Say My Name" and "Survivor." Destiny's Child became synonymous with female empowerment in the late '90s and early 2000s, but declared a hiatus in 2001. Shortly after that, Beyoncé launched her solo career with the single "Work It Out" in 2002, and the song featured on the "Austin Powers in Goldmember" soundtrack. While Destiny's Child remains legendary among girl groups, Beyoncé is in a league of her own with albums like "Dangerously in Love" and "Lemonade."

Before he became the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was a young sensation as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 in 1965. The Jackson 5's Motown hits, including "I Want You Back" and "ABC," helped Michael gain attention at an early stage. In 1973, he embarked on a solo journey, after the crew formed by siblings was disbanded. Six years later, Jackson's album "Off the Wall" marked the beginning of a solo career that would redefine the music industry, followed by iconic tracks in "Thriller" and "Bad."

Known for her distinctive voice and edgy style, Gwen Stefani started her music career in 1986 as the lead singer of No Doubt, which achieved success with hits like "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl." After almost two decades together, the band declared a hiatus in 2004, and Gwen Stefani released solo hits like "What You Waiting For?," "Rich Girl," and "Hollaback Girl." Her solo albums, including "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." and "The Sweet Escape," showcased her fashion-forward image and distinctive sound.

Ozzy Osbourne remains an iconic figure in heavy metal on his own, but he initially gained prominence in the '70s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath. However, Osbourne was fired in 1979 following tensions and conflict within the band. Following his exit, Osbourne made a solo career, which is nothing short of legendary with albums like "Blizzard of Ozz" and "No More Tears." His distinctive voice and stage presence helped him emerge as a face synonymous with heavy metal.

Singer, rapper, and songwriter Lauryn Hill began her music career as part of the hip-hop and R&B trio Fugees in 1992 alongside musician Wyclef Jean. The group quickly became a '90s sensation with their album "The Score," featuring hits like "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not." In 1997, the Fugees took a hiatus and Hill's solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," came out in 1998, and broke new ground for female rappers. The album earned critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards.

From 1977 to 1984 English musician Sting was the lead singer and bassist for the rock band The Police, which blended rock and new wave music that resonated with audiences worldwide. By 1985, Sting decided to embark on a solo career marked by an eclectic sound that incorporated elements of rock, jazz, and world music. He hit his peak in the '90s with successful studio albums like "The Soul Cages" (1991), "Ten Summoner's Tales" (1993), "Mercury Falling" (1996), and "Brand New Day" (1999), as well as single "Desert Rose."

Rap icon and influential producer Dr. Dre began his journey as a member of the electro hip-hop group World Class Wreckin' Cru in 1985 before joining the notorious gangsta rap group N.W.A. Dre played a pivotal role in shaping the West Coast hip-hop scene with his crew, but took his own solo path forward in the 90s. His debut studio album, "The Chronic" (1992) made him an influential rapper and producer of the '90s. Dre's also launched a label Aftermath Entertainment, which signed and developed some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Heartthrob Harry Styles found fame as a member of the boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik. The group's infectious pop tunes and legions of devoted fans propelled them to global stardom. But the band was split by 2016 and Styles signed up with Columbia Records as a solo artist. His self-titled debut album released in 2017 marked a successful transition from boy band era to a solo career. With hits like "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles' solo career took off, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated following. He then made a foray into acting, with films such as "Dunkirk" and more recently "Don't Worry Darling."

At the top of our list is the legendary Stevie Nicks who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 as a songwriter and vocalist. The band's album "Rumours" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring classic tracks like "Go Your Own Way" and "Dreams." In 1981, while still a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks released eight solo studio albums. Her solo hits, including "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back," showcased her distinctive voice and songwriting prowess. Nicks is also the only woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—once as a member of Fleetwood Mac and once as a solo artist.

