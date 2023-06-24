Summer is here, and what better way to beat the heat and keep the kids entertained than going to the movies? Cinemark Theatres is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse promotion. With $1.50 movie tickets for select children's films, and discounts on snacks, Cinemark is ensuring that families can have an affordable and enjoyable experience, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse offers families the chance to watch movies for just $1.50 throughout summer. This fantastic promotion allows children and their families to catch some of the latest and greatest children's movies on the big screen without breaking the bank. The $1.50 ticket price is incredibly affordable, making it accessible to families of all sizes and budgets.

But the savings don't stop there. Cinemark is also offering special deals on kids' snack packs, popcorn, and drink combos. This means that families can enjoy their favorite movie treats at a fraction of the regular price. These food discounts provide an extra incentive for families to indulge in some delicious snacks while enjoying their favorite films.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse promotion is available in 35 states, so families across the country can take advantage of this incredible offer. Participating Cinemark theatres have been hosting special shows on Wednesdays at 9:30 am from June 19. The promotion will be on till August 10, 2023. This timing is perfect for families looking to spend fun mornings together during the summer break.

Cinemark has put together an exciting lineup of children's movies for the Summer Movie Clubhouse. Here's a sneak peek at the films scheduled for this summer:

June 21: "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

June 28: "Sonic the Hedgehog"

July 5: "Mummies"

July 12: "The Bad Guys"

July 19: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

July 26: "DC League of Super-Pets"

August 2: "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

August 9: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Additional Showtimes and Alternatives

For those who are unable to make it to the Wednesday morning showings, select Cinemark theatres will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week. This flexibility allows families to choose a time that works best for them and ensures that nobody misses out on the cinematic fun.

Furthermore, if Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse doesn't align with your schedule or location, Regal's Summer Movie Express is another great option. Regal is running its promotion from now until the first week of September, offering $2 tickets for favorite family films every Tuesday and Wednesday during the first show of the day. With movies like Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon on the lineup, Regal's Summer Movie Express provides a fantastic alternative for families seeking affordable entertainment.

Make the Most of Summer with Cinemark and Regal

With Cinemark and Regal both offering discounted movie tickets and a lineup of family-friendly films, this summer promises to be filled with cinematic adventures for kids and their families. Whether you choose to take advantage of Cinemark's $1.50 movie tickets or opt for Regal's $2 movie screenings, you can rest assured that affordable and enjoyable summer entertainment awaits you at the theater. Don't miss out on these incredible promotions and make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming movie showtimes. Gather the family, grab your popcorn, and get ready to create lasting memories at the movies this summer!

