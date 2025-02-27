'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief

Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.

"The Price is Right" is one of those game shows where contestants bring all their skills and strategies to the table, but luck remains the decisive factor. Some players may get off to a good start and fall short right at the end, while some may lag behind at first only to pull off a miraculous win. The "Clock Game" is among the most difficult ones to crack on "The Price is Right" but that wasn't a problem for a player named Gwendolyn. Although she fumbled while racing against time, the contestant made a comeback that surprised everyone.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Gwendolyn dancing (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

After Gwendolyn won the Contestant's Row to join host Carey told her that she would be playing the "Clock Game" before warning her, "Most people don't like it as it is fun to watch but tough to play." In the Clock Game, the player races against the clock to win two smaller prizes, and an additional bonus prize. Contestants first get to see two prizes and they play for those with 30 seconds on the clock. Once the player makes a guess, the host helps them by telling them if the amount is higher or lower for them to adjust the estimation. This goes on until they get the price right.

Screenshot showing the set up for the Clock Game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

What makes the game tough is that, unlike other games, the audience is not allowed to help the players. Furthermore, they have to guess the price precisely without initial hints. If the players guess the price of one item, they get to keep it no matter what happens later on. If they successfully guess the prices of both items within the time limit, they win all three prizes.

But, if the contestants fail to get even one correct guess, the losing horn is heard, and if they don't bid for the second item at all, only the foghorn is heard. For Gwendolyn's game, the two items were a brand-new exercise bike and a set of weight-adjustable dumbells. The bonus prize for her was an all-equipped home gym that came with weekly personal training sessions for a year.

Screenshot showing the prizes (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Carey showed the price of the item to the audience as $875 before the player started guessing. As soon as she made her first guess at $950, the clock started ticking and then she made a flurry of guesses with Carey hurriedly telling her to go lower or higher. In haste, she made a few errors but finally guessed the correct price with only three and a half seconds left on the clock.

Screenshot showing the time left on the clock (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

While she won at least one item, it looked grim for her second prize. "Well anything is possible," Carey remarked to boost the morale of the player. Starting the second round, Carey revealed the price to be $600. Gwendolyn quickly fired off two incorrect guesses before she got the third one bang on just in the nick of time.

The phenomenal comeback triggered loud cheers from the crowd and both the player and the host celebrated the win by dancing together on stage. "The greatest come-from-behind win on The Price Is Right, ladies and gentlemen," Carey remarked in the end.