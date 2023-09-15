Remarkable Movies That Lost a Fortune Due to Piracy

Image Source: Paul Deetman/Pexels

Also Read: When Nostalgia Wasn't Enough: 10 Reboots of Hit Shows That Failed to Recreate the Magic

The world of cinema is a vast landscape, where creativity, storytelling, and entertainment combine to bring us some of the most memorable moments in our lives. Yet, this world is not without its challenges, one of the most significant being piracy. Good movies, ironically, tend to suffer the most at the hands of pirates. It's a cruel twist of fate that exceptional cinematic works are often the ones illegally downloaded, resulting in substantial losses for filmmakers and studios. In this article, we'll explore some remarkable films that lost a fortune due to piracy.

1. The Incredible Hulk

(l-R) Universal Studios' Ron Meyer, actor Edward Norton and Universal Studios' Adam Fogelson arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Incredible Hulk" held at the Universal City Walk on June 8, 2008 in Universal City, California/ Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In 2008, Marvel made its second attempt to bring the Hulk to the big screen in the 21st century with "The Incredible Hulk." Despite initial lukewarm reception, the film has since garnered a dedicated fan base, considering it an underrated cult classic. Edward Norton's portrayal of Bruce Banner was praised. However, the movie only managed to earn $263 million at the box office, leading Marvel Studios to lose interest in the Hulk franchise. One of the primary reasons could be the astonishing fact that the film was illegally pirated and downloaded over 14 million times.

Also Read: 10 Terrible Custom Celebrity Cars

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Image Source: Twitter/Zack Snyder's Justice League

Also Read: 10 Historic Labor Disputes In Hollywood That Shaped the Entertainment Industry

For DC fans, the release of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" in March 2021 was a dream come true. The film's digital-only release, while convenient for viewers, also presented an opportunity for cyber pirates to thrive. The movie made significant revenue but could have earned even more if it had not been pirated approximately 10 million times. Perhaps the lost revenue played a role in Warner Brothers and HBO Max's decision-making regarding the future of the Snyder-Verse.

3. The Departed

(from left to right) Actors Mark Wahlberg, Alec Baldwin, director Martin Scorsese, actors Vera Farmiga, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Warner Bros. Pictures premiere of "The Departed" at the Ziegfeld Theatre September 26, 2006 in New York City/ Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In 2006, Martin Scorsese delivered his masterpiece, "The Departed," a crime drama for the ages. Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, the film dominated the box office, grossing around $300 million worldwide. It also clinched several Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. However, even in 2006, when the internet was not as advanced as today, the movie suffered significant losses due to digital piracy, with more than 14 million illegal downloads, sparking concerns about copyright protection. This rampant piracy underscored the urgent need for stronger measures to safeguard intellectual property in the burgeoning digital era, a challenge that continues to evolve today.

4. The Hangover

Image Source: Twitter/The Hangover

In 2009, The Hangover took the comedy genre by storm with its raunchy humor and unexpected engagement. The film served as a launching pad for the comedic genius of Zach Galifianakis. With a worldwide box office haul exceeding $500 million, it seemed unstoppable. However, the dark side of piracy loomed large, as the movie was illegally downloaded an astonishing 17 million times or possibly even more. The film's director candidly acknowledged that piracy significantly hampered its sales, raising concerns about intellectual property protection in the digital age.

5. The Dark Knight

L-R) Actor Aaron Eckhart, producers, Director Christopher Nolan, and actor Christian Bale accept multiple awards (Favorite On-Screen Match-Up, Action Movie, Cast and Superhero) for The Dark Knight during the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA

Some movies demand to be experienced in theaters to truly appreciate their grandeur. Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," released in 2008, falls into that category. It featured one of Heath Ledger's final performances as the Joker, earning him a posthumous Oscar. As one of the highest-grossing films ever made, "The Dark Knight" suffered approximately 20 million illegal downloads. This cinematic masterpiece's visual and narrative splendor truly comes to life on the big screen, where its stunning visuals and intense storytelling leave an indelible mark on audiences.

6. Inception

(L-R) Producer Emma Thomas, director Christopher Nolan, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ken Watanabe pose during the 'Inception' press conference at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo on July 21, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan. GettyImages/Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

If there's a Christopher Nolan film in your collection, there's a good chance someone in your circle has watched a pirated copy. "Inception" is often considered Nolan's magnum opus, known for its complexity. Many viewers resorted to illegal downloads to rewatch the film and attempt to unravel its mysteries. As a result, "Inception" has been pirated over 18 million times. This phenomenon underscores the enduring fascination surrounding the mind-bending narrative, prompting a deeper examination of the film's enigmatic allure amidst the turbulent world of digital piracy.

7. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Actors Hugh Jackman (C), Naomi Kawashima (R) and Ryuta Sato (L) attend the 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Japan Premiere at Roppongi Hills on September 3, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on September 11 in Japan/ Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

In 2009, the film industry faced a seismic piracy event when an unfinished copy of Gavin Hood's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" surfaced online a full month prior to its scheduled release. Despite its incomplete state, the leaked version generated a flurry of negative online reviews and widespread buzz. Responding swiftly, 20th Century Fox launched a determined legal pursuit, resulting in the imprisonment of the individual responsible for the leak and the surprising fallout of a Fox News columnist who had prematurely reviewed the film. This case set a notable precedent in the battle against film piracy.

8. Hostel: Part II

Image Source: Facebook/Hostel (Movie)

Eli Roth's horror sequel, "Hostel: Part II," became the most pirated film of 2007, a dubious distinction that plagued its official release. Well before hitting theaters, subpar DVD copies flooded the market, raising significant concerns for Roth and others in the industry. The rampant piracy not only undermined the film's box office potential but also illuminated the broader issue of how illicit distribution channels disproportionately affect smaller-budget productions. Consequently, "Hostel: Part II" struggled to match the financial success of its predecessor, emphasizing the urgent need for anti-piracy measures to protect creative endeavors across all budget ranges.

9. The Hateful Eight

Image Source: Facebook/The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino's western, "The Hateful Eight" faced a unique piracy challenge. The first draft of the script mysteriously appeared on Gawker as a PDF in 2014. Tarantino sued the website, briefly canceled the film, and questioned the cast about the leak's source. Despite these setbacks, the movie was eventually made, but upon its release, someone leaked the entire film to a torrent site. This tumultuous journey underscores the persistent battle against piracy that filmmakers must endure in the digital age.

10. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith

Visitors watch Star Wars Episode IX "The Rise of Skywalker" film in a drive-in cinema, organized by P Scenen on April 25, 2020, in Aarhus, Denmark. Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

In 2005, a regrettable act unfolded as Marc Hoaglin, an MGM employee, leaked "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith" to the internet just an hour before its theatrical release. This daring piracy move was a product of its time when downloading movies was still relatively new. The film was downloaded approximately 16,000 times, a task that took hours in the era of dial-up internet. The consequences were swift as the police traced the leak back to Hoaglin, leading to a trial. Hoaglin pleaded guilty and served a month in jail, narrowly avoiding a three-year sentence, while seven other pirates faced similar consequences.

More from MARKETREALIST

Celebrities Turned Investors: Top 10 A-Listers Dominating the Startup Scene

10 Former Child Stars Share Their Experiences of Exploitation and Mistreatment by Parents