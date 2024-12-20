ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments

Pat Sajak never shied away from shocking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers from time to time.
PUBLISHED 23 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot from the episode when Pat Sajak made the big reveal about his hair (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel of Fortune)
During his memorable run as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" across decades, Pat Sajak was part of and witness to several memorable moments. The show itself is quite unpredictable but back in 2008, Sajak took it to a whole different level. He simply fed into one of the biggest rumors floating around at the time about his hair.

Back then, a lot of viewers were under the impression that Sajak’s hair was not real. Theories of him wearing a hairpiece had become so widespread that the veteran host had to do something about it. The 78-year-old finally addressed the rumors during an episode of the show.

 

Co-host Vanna White also seemed to be caught off guard when Sajak said, “I’m asked from time to time whether I wear a hair piece and I always joked and I said if I wore a hair piece it would be better than this. But I do.” Sajak then asked White to remove it from his head and to her surprise, it came off. What was revealed was a clean shaved bald head which completely caught her by surprise, as she was at a loss of words for a few moments. “I feel so free,” the veteran added.

What needs to be noted is that this particular episode was aired on April 1 of that year. At the end of the episode, Sajak even said, “Happy April 1st, everybody.” That put all rumors about whether his hair was real to res. It turns out that the bald head was also a wig that the veteran host had worn at the time just to feed into the rumors. It was one of the most unexpected and entertaining moments in the show’s history.

 

Viewers were initially taken aback by the prank but could not help but appreciate the genius behind it. “I knew it was an April Fool's prank, and I loved it! “The people in the make-up and hair departments did a great job creating that prank, and we tip our hats off to them!” one user commented as per Distractify. “That is one of the best bald caps I've ever seen. Until [Pat] said April 1st, I thought it was real,” quipped another.

The bald head under a wig was not the only thing Sajak did to leave his viewers shocked. In a different episode of the show, the veteran host displayed his wrestling skills against a contestant who was a part-time wrestler. Fred Jackson was his name and he seemed like a “Wheel of Fortune” master. He swept through the questions and took home close to $80,000. However, no one could have predicted what would happen next.

 

Sajak tackled Jackson from behind and got him into an improvised choke hold. The host later cleared up that it was all done for fun since very few contestants do as well as Jackson did that day. The then-part-time pro-wrestler later revealed that he had a lot of fun in that segment and that it should not be taken with a serious viewpoint.

