ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake

The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image Credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image Credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Game shows such as "Wheel of Fortune" are places where people get lucky and walk away with life-changing amounts in a single night. But while they encourage people to dream, sometimes those are shattered by a single blunder. This was clear during one of the final episodes of the show for 2024. The three contestants battling it out were Mike Tomani from Rochester, New York, Gaelyn Nease from Tallahassee, Florida, and Carmetta Wells, from Los Angeles, California as per TV Insider.

Tomani started the game strong, amassing $17,700 by the end of the Mystery Round while Nease and Wells had $2000 and $1000 each. However, the Express Round saw the leader stall which gave the chance to one of his competitors to make a comeback. The puzzle on the screen read  “NE _ / _ OR _ / _ HEESE _ A _ E” and Nease seemed to be the one to give the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the puzzle which was initially gotten wrong by Nease. (Inage credit: X | @Anders_Kronberg)
Screenshot showing the puzzle which was initially gotten wrong by Nease. (Inage source: X | @Anders_Kronberg)

However, instead of “New York Cheesecake”, she said “New York Cheesesteak.” This was utterly shocking and Wells, who probably was not expecting to get a chance, guessed the answer correctly, winning a trip to the Conrad New York Downtown and a Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest VIP experience worth $8,000.

Fans simply could not believe what they had seen and they made their opinions clear. In a clip of the incident posted on X (formerly Twitter), the comments section was filled with people completely shocked. “I was watching. Worst I’ve ever seen “live” on TV. What a nerd,” a user @nerdherdin commented.

 

For Wells though, that was just the starting point to what turned out to be a memorable night. She correctly answered every puzzle in the Triple Toss-Up Round to have a total purse of $28,250. And then came the Bonus Round. She selected the Phrase category and after guessing the four-word puzzle correctly, won $40,000. That brought her total winnings of the night close to an incredible $70,000.

 

Although Nease’s wrong answer that cost her was questionable, there have been worse answers given on the show. In a 2023 episode of the show, a contestant named Jessica Washington was faced with what looked like a simple puzzle in the What Are You Doing category. There was only one letter missing at this point as the screen read “DINING IN THE DINING _AR.” The obvious guess for the last word was “car” but Washington guessed “jar” instead, which had left fans amused and stunned. Fans took to X to express their disbelief. “Imagine saying “Dining in the dining Jar” on national TV,” a user with the ID @Shanassty tweeted. However, the contestant later on revealed that she was happy with her experience.

 

She had been a fan of the show since she was a three-year-old and being on it was like a dream come true. And despite the blunder, Washington still managed to walk away with a well-deserved $4000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'ya'll are going to hell' after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'ya'll are going to hell' after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
4 minutes ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
2 hours ago
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
NEWS
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
4 hours ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
15 hours ago
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
1 day ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
1 day ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
2 days ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
3 days ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
3 days ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
3 days ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
3 days ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
4 days ago