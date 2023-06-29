From Fruity Lemonades To Signature Cold Brews, Starbucks' Summer Menu Has Some Crazy New Additions

Starbucks recently added a new set of frozen drinks that are insanely enticing and refreshing. Starbucks Refreshers were first introduced to the menu in 2012. It has added some brand-new drinks and treats infused with lemonade and coconut milk.

"Our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice," said Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks.

: Pexels | Min An

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade

One of the three icy drinks for this summer takes you to the beach vacation you badly need. The sweet and tangy flavors of lemon and diced pineapple will instantly remind you of a pina colada.

Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade

It's a strawberry lemonade with a twist. The drink is made with real strawberries and is again drizzled with strawberry puree. However, it's made with a coconut milk base. It is your perfect companion on a hot summer afternoon. If you do pick this one, know that it give you 140 calories. Enjoy!

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade

This drink is made with small chunks of dragonfruit and an overall flavor of mango. The taste is perfectly balanced and refreshing. This drink is a perfect choice if you are craving something sweet but not very heavy.

Apart from these, there's also White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, which is a fresh take on their signature cold brew topped with white chocolate macadamia cream and froth, with toasted cookie crumbles, drizzled with chocolate macadamia syrup.

Another new item added to the treat section is the Bumblebee Cake Pop. It's a piece of vanilla cake dipped in smooth buttercream and yellow chocolate icing.

The new itrems are already available in all outlets in the US and Canada.

Image Source: Starbucks

Of course! The lineup now includes plenty of new tumblers, including a hot pink one with a sleek design and another one with a gradient design. You can always get $0.10 off on your next order if you walk in with clean, reusable merch you bought.

Tri-Colored Fluorescent Yellow and Tangerine Cold Cups: These will be available in only select stores across the US and the suggested retail price is $22.95 each, as per Starbucks.

Floral and Leaves Cold Cup: The blue-printed adventure-themed cup is perfect for your favorite cold drinks. The suggested retail price for this cup is $19.95.

Gradient Sunset Cold Cup: The summer cup is perfect if you are into gradient steel finishes. The suggested retail price for this cup is $29.95

Immersive Florals Cold Cup: This is a tropical-themed cup that is perfect for your next vacation. The suggested price is around $27.95

Yiqiao Wang Artist Collaboration Series: This is the second edition of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series. This time the collection has been created in association with artist and illustrator Yiquao Wang, from Washington DC. The collection is a tribute to the Deaf community and features beautiful hands expressing the word "connect in American Sign Language (ASL), as per Starbucks.

Pexels | Min An

Peach Green Tea Lemonade: A fan favorite that is made with sweet green tea and lemonade and drizzled with peach syrup which can be your ultimate companion on a very hot day.

Cascara Latte: Here's one for all caffeine lovers. The cascara latte is rich yet light and will give you the caffeine punch you need for the rest of your day.

Paradise Drink: A fruity drink that has the goodness of pineapple and passionfruit infused with coconut milk with an added coffee punch.