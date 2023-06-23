Walmart Takes on Amazon With Its Own Deals Week; Huge Savings, Unbelievable Deals and More

As Walmart gears up for its major deals event called Walmart+ Week, it is setting up some serious competition for Amazon Prime Day this year. Set to take place from July 10 to 13, this four-day-long shopping extravaganza promises exclusive savings and limited-time offers for Walmart+ members, covering a wide range of categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion, and more.

Here's the overview of this upcoming event, encompassing all the essential information you require.

Also Read: Walmart Aims To Cut Waste, Adopt Sustainable Practices With New Packaging

Early access for Walmart+ members

Walmart+ Week kicks off on July 10 at noon EDT (9 am PDT) and gives Walmart+ members the advantage of early access to savings on popular products from top retailers, according to CBS News. Brands like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, and Samsung will be offering their products at discounted prices. To make the most of this opportunity, it's recommended to join Walmart+ before July 10, as the event concludes on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT).

Image Source: Getty Images | Sarah Silbiger

Deals for all Walmart customers

Also Read: Walmart Shoppers Rush To Grab The Best Deals This Week

While Walmart+ members enjoy exclusive early access, the deals are not limited to them. Starting July 11 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), all Walmart customers will have the chance to grab discounted products. Although some top items may sell out quickly, there will still be plenty of deals available throughout the event. To stay informed and make the most of the discounts, visit the Walmart deals page during Walmart+ Week.

Convenient shipping options

Also Read: Why Walmart Shoppers Are Fuming Over Its New Anti-Theft Measures

One of the perks of shopping with Walmart+ is the speedy shipping options available. When checking out, make sure you take advantage of Walmart's one-day or two-day shipping, allowing you to receive your items faster than ever before. With Walmart+ membership, you can enjoy quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com orders. Additionally, in select areas, free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store will also be available.

Image Source: GettyImages/Scott Olson

Exclusive offers for Walmart+ members

Walmart+ Week 2023 brings some exclusive limited-time offers specifically tailored for Walmart+ members. For those seeking summer fun, there's a "buy one, get one" promotion on tickets to all Six Flags parks. If you're looking to beat the heat, a six-month unlimited Sip Club membership at Panera for a monthly fee of $5 is on offer, complete with a monthly $5 reward on the MyPanera app.

Pet owners can also benefit from a $30 credit with Rover for pet-sitting and dog-walking services. And to unwind and relax, Walmart+ members can enjoy a 30% discount on all SpaFinder gift certificates.

Additional benefits of Walmart+ membership

Beyond the exclusive deals and early access to sales events, Walmart+ membership offers several other advantages. Members can avail themselves of free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, along with gas discounts, access to Paramount+, and prescription drug discounts. All these benefits make Walmart+ a compelling choice for avid Walmart shoppers.

Image Source: GettyImages/Justin Sullivan

Becoming a Walmart+ member

To unlock the full benefits of Walmart+ membership, you can join for a monthly fee of $12.95 or an annual fee of $98. By becoming a member, you gain access to a range of exclusive perks and deals, including those available during Walmart+ Week.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ireland Will Pay You If You Are Willing To Move To Its Remote Islands; Here's How Much It's Offering

Planning a Trip To Disney World? Skip The Long Queues Using These Insider Tips