ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history

Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the team's reaction to the question (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the team's reaction to the question (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" stands out among other game shows not just for host Steve Harvey's unmatched wit but also because the memorable moments on the show can at times be awkward and outright weird. After John O'Hurley, iconic host Steve Harvey has led the show to new heights of popularity and virality. However, things have escalated quickly with unusual questions from naughty to straight-up X-rated leaving viewers stunned on the show.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to a answer on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to a answer on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In a viral clip uploaded to the "Family Feud" YouTube channel a survey question has sparked outrage among fans who are questioning if the show has run out of questions. In the clip, Harvey is seen in the middle with two contestants on the buzzer ready to face off. The survey question was, “Name something a cheap guy might use to pierce his own nipple.” Even the host failed to contain his laughter as he was reading the question. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Despite the weird question, the contestants went on to answer it. The player, Katie hit the buzzer first and answered, “A pin,” which turned out to be the the second-most popular answer on the board. The turn was passed on to the other contestant, Marcus to come up with an even more popular response. After a bit of thinking, Marcus answered with "A needle." Luckily for the player, the answer popped up at the number one spot on the board, earning the Russell family a chance to play the game.

Screenshot showing contestant, Marcus on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing contestant, Marcus on Family Feud (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the question was so weird that each of the other teammates had a difficult time answering it. The first member, Arrick answered with "a nail" which was third on the board. That was the last correct answer as the following two contestants who answered with "knife" and "fish lure" got the question wrong.

Screenshots showing the Xs on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the Xs on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was then passed over to the Shields family who had a chance to steal the points and win the game. However, their answer, "earring", also did not feature on the board and the Russell family won the round by default.

Finally, Harvey revealed the fourth answer on the board, "stapler" which is probably the most painful way to pierce a nipple. While the question generated rounds of laughter in the studio, the show's audience on the internet did not find it amusing.

Viewers in the comments were quick to express their outrage over the "stupid question". “I’ve seen A LOT of dumb questions in this show but this one takes the trophy as the stupidest and weirdest question ever asked,” @PQV-8898 commented

Screenshot of a comment criticising the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/@joshuasim2727)
Screenshot of a comment criticising the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/@joshuasim2727)

Many even speculated that the show has been probably running for too long and the producers are now out of ideas. "I've to say the family feud is running out of questions," @WeAreTheWorld888 suggested

Meanwhile, some viewers said they may stop watching the show altogether.  "I’ve been a fan of this show since the 70s … but it’s questions like this that make me stop watching," @JimPigMuseumOfSound wrote

 

Nevertheless, the list of weird questions on Family Feud will probably grow longer as the show has held on to its charm with Harvey at the helm.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
46 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 hours ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
4 hours ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
5 hours ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
Baseball cards are highly sought after especially if they are vintage, which is what these were.
1 day ago
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
While some viewers on TikTok advised the woman to sue the fast food chain, others were divided.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
Classic musical instruments might be out of circulation but they could still fetch a high price.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
She stood there at the back as host Drew Carey continued on like nothing was going wrong.
2 days ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
Broken items are not known for fetching a lot of value but this artifact was different.
3 days ago
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
NEWS
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
After his departure, Pat Sajak's time has been subjected to scrutiny while the spotlight is on Seacrest.
3 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
4 days ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
4 days ago