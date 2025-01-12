'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history

Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.

"Family Feud" stands out among other game shows not just for host Steve Harvey's unmatched wit but also because the memorable moments on the show can at times be awkward and outright weird. After John O'Hurley, iconic host Steve Harvey has led the show to new heights of popularity and virality. However, things have escalated quickly with unusual questions from naughty to straight-up X-rated leaving viewers stunned on the show.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to a answer on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In a viral clip uploaded to the "Family Feud" YouTube channel a survey question has sparked outrage among fans who are questioning if the show has run out of questions. In the clip, Harvey is seen in the middle with two contestants on the buzzer ready to face off. The survey question was, “Name something a cheap guy might use to pierce his own nipple.” Even the host failed to contain his laughter as he was reading the question.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Despite the weird question, the contestants went on to answer it. The player, Katie hit the buzzer first and answered, “A pin,” which turned out to be the the second-most popular answer on the board. The turn was passed on to the other contestant, Marcus to come up with an even more popular response. After a bit of thinking, Marcus answered with "A needle." Luckily for the player, the answer popped up at the number one spot on the board, earning the Russell family a chance to play the game.

Screenshot showing contestant, Marcus on Family Feud (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the question was so weird that each of the other teammates had a difficult time answering it. The first member, Arrick answered with "a nail" which was third on the board. That was the last correct answer as the following two contestants who answered with "knife" and "fish lure" got the question wrong.

Screenshots showing the Xs on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was then passed over to the Shields family who had a chance to steal the points and win the game. However, their answer, "earring", also did not feature on the board and the Russell family won the round by default.

Finally, Harvey revealed the fourth answer on the board, "stapler" which is probably the most painful way to pierce a nipple. While the question generated rounds of laughter in the studio, the show's audience on the internet did not find it amusing.

Viewers in the comments were quick to express their outrage over the "stupid question". “I’ve seen A LOT of dumb questions in this show but this one takes the trophy as the stupidest and weirdest question ever asked,” @PQV-8898 commented.

Screenshot of a comment criticising the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/@joshuasim2727)

Many even speculated that the show has been probably running for too long and the producers are now out of ideas. "I've to say the family feud is running out of questions," @WeAreTheWorld888 suggested.

Meanwhile, some viewers said they may stop watching the show altogether. "I’ve been a fan of this show since the 70s … but it’s questions like this that make me stop watching," @JimPigMuseumOfSound wrote.

Nevertheless, the list of weird questions on Family Feud will probably grow longer as the show has held on to its charm with Harvey at the helm.