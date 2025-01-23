ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board

The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
PUBLISHED 26 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Like most game shows on TV, the primary objective for contestants and attraction for fans of "Family Feud," is how quickly one can walk away with a fortune. One of the show's most popular rounds is the final "Fast Money Round" where the winner gets a chance to bag $20,000 by winning 200 points. Some players have netted more than that, setting records on the show and stunning the host, Steve Harvey into silence. 

 

In the Fast Money round, two players from the winning team take turns answering the same set of survey questions. In the game, the first player answers all the questions, while the second is backstage. As per the popularity of the answers, they collect points. The second player then comes on stage and gives a different set of answers. In the end, the points of the two players are combined and if the score crosses 200, the family wins $20,000. 

In the episode from 2023,  the player named Lisa from the Doughty family came close to 200 points single-handedly, a feat no one has ever achieved.

Screenshot showing the contestant on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After winning the game, when she took her place on stage to answer the question. One after another he answers stacked up points and her last response to "Name a popular brand of cola" earned her an unprecedented 60 points. In the end, she didn't get the 200 points but got pretty close with 198. She broke the previous record of 193 points that contestant, Courtney Kline set in the same game, years ago.

Screenshot showing the points board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the points board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Thus, after Lisa, it was a walk in the park for her sister, Amy to get the remaining two points and win the $20,000. She got there by answering just one question which bagged her 14 points. By the end of the round, the sisters had bagged a total of 315 points, which was also the highest in the show's history.

Harvey then went on to reveal that all of Lisa's answers were the top responses in the survey, which helped her set the new record. The host, known for his wisecracks and expressions, was stunned by the player's performance and lauded the family for their incredible win. 

 

While Lisa's run was impressive, her record didn't stand for long. Recently, another player broke the record for getting the most points in the Fast Money round by outscoring her by one point.

Screenshot showing Erin on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Erin on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the player named Erin took to the stage to answer the questions. Like Lisa, Erin also guessed all the number one responses to bag a whopping 199 points. This time, Harvey was stunned into silence and could barely say something funny in response. 

Screenshot showing a stunned Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing a stunned Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then called on the second player who obviously didn't need to do much for the single point they needed. When Carrick took to the stage, Harvey asked him how much he thought Erin got. When he guessed 198, the host shocked and relieved him by mentioning that she had crossed that mark. 

 

