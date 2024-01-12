Name Zoë Kravitz Net Worth $10 Million Salary $380,000 per episode Annual Income $3 million+ Sources of Income Acting and Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth December 1, 1988 Age 35 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Model

Zoe Kravitz, an acclaimed American actress, singer, and model, boasts a net worth of $10 million as of January 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her successful career in entertainment and fashion has significantly contributed to her wealth. Kravitz gained wider recognition with roles in "Birds of America," "The Greatest," "Twelve," "Beware the Gonzo," "It's Kind of a Funny Story," and "Yelling to the Sky." Her performance in "X-Men: First Class" as Angel Salvadore and in "After Earth" further elevated her profile. Her role as an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent fashion company adds a significant dimension to her modeling career.

Kravitz's professional acting career began with the film "No Reservations" while she was still in high school. She then appeared in films like "The Brave One" and "Assassination of a High School President."

On TV, she is known for her role as Pearl on "Californication." Her portrayal in the HBO series "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019) was particularly notable, both critically and financially. Kravitz starred as Leta Lestrange in the "Fantastic Beasts" film series, voiced Mary Jane Watson in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018), and had roles in independent films like "Dope" (2015) and "Adam Green's Aladdin" (2016). She also starred in the Hulu series "High Fidelity" (2020). Kravitz voiced Catwoman in "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017) and played the same character in the live-action film "The Batman."

As the lead singer of the band Lolawolf, Kravitz released albums like "Calm Down" (2014) and "Tenderness" (2020). The band opened for artists like Lily Allen and Miley Cyrus and played at festivals like South by Southwest. Her music career includes collaborations with artists like Janelle Monáe and Drake.

Salary

In the acting sphere, Kravitz's earnings are notable. For "Big Little Lies," she earned approximately $380,000 per episode initially, which later surged to a staggering $3 million per episode in its second season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Brand endorsements

Kravitz has also made a mark in the fashion industry. She has been the face of YSL Beauté and featured in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Coach New York, and Calvin Klein, among others, enhancing her income through these lucrative brand endorsements.

In terms of real estate, Kravitz has invested wisely. She purchased a property in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for $3.2 million in 2015 and acquired another home in Pound Ridge, New York for $1.45 million in 2021.

Zoe Isabella Kravitz was born on December 1, 1988, in Venice, California, into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. She is the only child of renowned musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz's early years were split between her parents. Initially, she lived with her mother in Topanga Canyon, experiencing a lifestyle rich in artistic and cultural influences. At the age of 11, Kravitz moved to Miami to live with her father, Lenny Kravitz, which brought a different set of experiences and exposures, particularly in the world of music. She attended Miami Country Day School and later the Rudolf Steiner School in Manhattan, where she graduated in 2007. Her education also included a brief stint at The Acting Conservatory under Scott McCrea. However, she left college after her first year to move to Brooklyn, New York, and pursue her burgeoning acting career.

Zoe Kravitz's personal life has been as dynamic as her career. She has had several high-profile relationships, including a brief period dating Ezra Miller during the filming of "Beware the Gonzo." She was in a relationship with actor Penn Badgley from 2011 to 2013. In 2016, she began dating actor Karl Glusman. The couple got engaged in February 2018 and married on June 29, 2019, in a ceremony held at her father's home in Paris. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA (2022): Nominee, Saturn Award for Best Actress in "The Batman"

- Satellite Awards (2021): Nominee, Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "High Fidelity"

- Milano International Film Festival Awards (MIFF Awards) (2015): Winner, Best Supporting Actress for "The Road Within"

- MTV Movie + TV Awards (2022): Nominee, MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Kiss in "The Batman" (shared with Robert Pattinson)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards (2020): Nominee, Actor for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Big Little Lies"

- Napa Valley Film Festival (2014): Winner, Best Actress for "The Road Within"

- Black Reel Awards for Television (2020): Winner, Black Reel for Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series for "High Fidelity" (Episode: "Uptown")

Is Zoë Kravitz involved in environmental activism?

Yes, Zoe Kravitz is a passionate advocate for environmental issues, using her platform to raise awareness about climate change and encourage action.

What was Zoë Kravitz's debut film?

Zoë Kravitz made her acting debut in the 2007 film "No Reservations."

Is Zoë Kravitz involved in music?

Yes, Zoë Kravitz is the lead singer and co-songwriter for the band Lolawolf, formed in 2013.

