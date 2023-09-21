Name Lily Allen Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Music, Acting, Television, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth May 2, 1985 Age 38 Years Nationality England Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, Songwriter, Musician, Actor, Presenter, Music artist

Lily Allen, a versatile British talent, has made her mark as a singer, songwriter, actress, and author. With a net worth of $4 million, she's a renowned figure in the entertainment industry. Born on May 2, 1985, in London, England, Lily has captivated audiences worldwide with her music and unique personality.

Lily Allen attends the Elle Style Awards 2014 | Getty Images | Anthony Harvey

Lily Allen's primary source of income comes from her music career. She has released several successful albums, including "Alright, Still," "It's Not Me, It's You," "Sheezus," and "No Shame." These albums, along with hit singles like "Smile," "The Fear," and "Not Fair," have contributed significantly to her earnings.

Apart from music, Lily has ventured into acting, with notable roles in films like "Elizabeth" and "How to Build a Girl." Her television talk show, "Lily Allen and Friends," also added to her income. In 2018, she published her memoir, "My Thoughts Exactly," which became a bestseller. Endorsement deals and collaborations in the music industry have further boosted her income. Lily Allen's dynamic career has allowed her to explore various avenues within the entertainment world.

While specific salary figures are not publicly disclosed, Lily Allen's income varies from year to year based on her music releases, performances, and other ventures. Her earnings have been substantial during the peak of her music career. In addition to her music career, Lily Allen's versatility shines through various creative ventures. She collaborated with artists like Mark Ronson, Professor Green, Pink, and Giggs, lending her talent to hit songs.

stage door slideshow pic.twitter.com/pNY8QeuQ7A — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) September 3, 2023

On television, she hosted "Lily Allen and Friends" with notable guests. Her memoir, "My Thoughts Exactly," offered personal insights, while she portrayed Elizabeth Taylor in a film. Lily ventured into entrepreneurship with Womanizer to create her own line of intimate products, and she graced the theater stage in "2:22 A Ghost Story" in 2021.

Instagram 1.6 million followers Twitter 5 million followers Facebook 3.4 million followers

Lily Allen's personal life has been marked by both joys and challenges. She has been open about her struggles, including financial difficulties. In 2018, she revealed that she was over $1 million in debt and had to sell her mansion to cover her debts. Her relationships have also garnered attention. She was previously in a relationship with musician Ed Simons, which ended in 2008. She later married builder and decorator Sam Cooper in 2011, with whom she had two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2018. In 2020, Lily Allen married actor David Harbour, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Lily Allen and David Harbour | Getty Images | James Devaney

Lily Allen's career has been marked by controversy, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2007, she was arrested for assaulting a photographer in London. The next year, her topless, inebriated photos at the Cannes Film Festival made headlines. At the 2008 Glamour Awards, she had a profane on-stage exchange with Elton John. Allen has also been known for making critical remarks about fellow musicians, including Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, and Nicola Roberts. These incidents have added to her polarizing public image.

BRIT Awards (9 nominations)

- British Female Solo Artist (Won) Grammy Awards

- Best Alternative Music Album (Nominated) - Album: "Alright, Still" (2008) Ivor Novello Awards (3 Wins)

- Songwriters of the Year with Greg Kurstin (Won) (2010)

- Best Song Musically and Lyrically with Greg Kurstin (Won) - Song: "The Fear" (2010)

- PRS for Music Most Performed Work (Won) - Song: "The Fear" (2010) Mercury Prize (Nomination) NME Awards (3 Wins out of 12 Nominations) For her acting, she earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination in the category of Best Actress for her role in the movie "2:22 A Ghost Story" in 2022.

What is Lily Allen's current net worth?

As of 2023, Lily Allen's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Who is Lily Allen's husband?

Lily Allen married actor David Harbour in 2020.

Who did Lily Allen have kids with?

She had two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose with Sam Cooper.