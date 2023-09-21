What Is Singer-actor Lily Allen's Net Worth?
|Name
|Lily Allen
|Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Sources of Income
|Music, Acting, Television, Endorsements
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|May 2, 1985
|Age
|38 Years
|Nationality
|England
|Profession
|Singer, Singer-songwriter, Songwriter, Musician, Actor, Presenter, Music artist
Lily Allen, a versatile British talent, has made her mark as a singer, songwriter, actress, and author. With a net worth of $4 million, she's a renowned figure in the entertainment industry. Born on May 2, 1985, in London, England, Lily has captivated audiences worldwide with her music and unique personality.
What are Lily Allen's sources of income?
Lily Allen's primary source of income comes from her music career. She has released several successful albums, including "Alright, Still," "It's Not Me, It's You," "Sheezus," and "No Shame." These albums, along with hit singles like "Smile," "The Fear," and "Not Fair," have contributed significantly to her earnings.
Apart from music, Lily has ventured into acting, with notable roles in films like "Elizabeth" and "How to Build a Girl." Her television talk show, "Lily Allen and Friends," also added to her income. In 2018, she published her memoir, "My Thoughts Exactly," which became a bestseller. Endorsement deals and collaborations in the music industry have further boosted her income. Lily Allen's dynamic career has allowed her to explore various avenues within the entertainment world.
Her earnings and other ventures
While specific salary figures are not publicly disclosed, Lily Allen's income varies from year to year based on her music releases, performances, and other ventures. Her earnings have been substantial during the peak of her music career. In addition to her music career, Lily Allen's versatility shines through various creative ventures. She collaborated with artists like Mark Ronson, Professor Green, Pink, and Giggs, lending her talent to hit songs.
On television, she hosted "Lily Allen and Friends" with notable guests. Her memoir, "My Thoughts Exactly," offered personal insights, while she portrayed Elizabeth Taylor in a film. Lily ventured into entrepreneurship with Womanizer to create her own line of intimate products, and she graced the theater stage in "2:22 A Ghost Story" in 2021.
Lily Allen's Social Media following
|1.6 million followers
|5 million followers
|3.4 million followers
Lily Allen's personal life
Lily Allen's personal life has been marked by both joys and challenges. She has been open about her struggles, including financial difficulties. In 2018, she revealed that she was over $1 million in debt and had to sell her mansion to cover her debts. Her relationships have also garnered attention. She was previously in a relationship with musician Ed Simons, which ended in 2008. She later married builder and decorator Sam Cooper in 2011, with whom she had two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2018. In 2020, Lily Allen married actor David Harbour, marking a new chapter in her personal life.
Lily Allen's career has been marked by controversy, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2007, she was arrested for assaulting a photographer in London. The next year, her topless, inebriated photos at the Cannes Film Festival made headlines. At the 2008 Glamour Awards, she had a profane on-stage exchange with Elton John. Allen has also been known for making critical remarks about fellow musicians, including Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, and Nicola Roberts. These incidents have added to her polarizing public image.
Lily Allen's awards
|BRIT Awards (9 nominations)
- British Female Solo Artist (Won)
|Grammy Awards
- Best Alternative Music Album (Nominated) - Album: "Alright, Still" (2008)
|Ivor Novello Awards (3 Wins)
- Songwriters of the Year with Greg Kurstin (Won) (2010)
- Best Song Musically and Lyrically with Greg Kurstin (Won) - Song: "The Fear" (2010)
- PRS for Music Most Performed Work (Won) - Song: "The Fear" (2010)
|Mercury Prize (Nomination)
|NME Awards (3 Wins out of 12 Nominations)
|For her acting, she earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination in the category of Best Actress for her role in the movie "2:22 A Ghost Story" in 2022.
FAQs
What is Lily Allen's current net worth?
As of 2023, Lily Allen's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.
Who is Lily Allen's husband?
Lily Allen married actor David Harbour in 2020.
Who did Lily Allen have kids with?
She had two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose with Sam Cooper.