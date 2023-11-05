Name Janelle Monáe Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Music, acting, endorsements Gender Female DOB December 1, 1985 Age 37 years old Nationality American Profession Musician, record producer, songwriter, model

Janelle Monáe is an American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, who has amassed a net worth of $12 million during a diverse career that spans music and films, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2022, she authored the anthology "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer," a cyberpunk collection inspired by her album. Subsequently, her fourth studio album, titled "The Age of Pleasure," was released in 2023.

Janelle Monáe attends Netflix "Glass Onion" world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival | Vivien Killilea | Getty Images

Monae's diverse sources of income stem primarily from her flourishing music career, marked by album sales, successful tours, and a devoted fan base. Additionally, her foray into acting has provided a steady stream of revenue, with roles in acclaimed films such as "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight."

As I played my final tour date for “The Age of Pleasure” last night, I couldn’t help but think about the album that inspired it all. I want to thank my incredible community of writers, engineers, musicians, artists and producers, who all played a part in making this album, a love… pic.twitter.com/turCQ5wGAG — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) October 19, 2023

In addition to her accomplishments in music and acting, Monae has diversified her portfolio through investments in various business ventures. She co-founded the Wondaland Arts Society, a record label and collective aimed at fostering emerging talent. Her entrepreneurial endeavors have played a significant role in augmenting her overall net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

In April 2020, Monae acquired a stunning 3,403-square-foot property in the Hollywood Hills worth $3.9 million. The property consists of two houses connected by a shared breezeway and features luxurious amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, wet bar, and an outdoor claw-footed bathtub. Monae's enthusiasm for automobiles is evident through her car collection, which boasts of models such as the Audi RS E-Tron GT and the opulent BMW 7 Series.

Net Worth in 2022 $14 million Net Worth in 2021 $13 million Net Worth in 2020 $12 million Net Worth in 2019 $11 million

Instagram 5.3 Million Followers Twitter 1.4 Million Followers Facebook 1.6 Million Followers

Monáe is known for her advocacy and activism, and has been an outspoken supporter of various social causes, including women's rights and racial equality. In 2016, she founded the organization "Fem the Future," reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact. In her personal life, Janelle has publicly identified with bisexuality and pansexuality and has openly discussed her experiences with gender and sexuality. She is a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community and continues to champion diversity and inclusivity.

Janelle Monáe has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career. Notable recognitions include

Music Awards:

Grammy Awards

Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Urban/Alternative Performance, and Best R&B Album.

MTV Video Music Awards

Won MTV Video Music Award for Best Art Direction for the music video "Q.U.E.E.N."

Soul Train Music Awards

Won the Soul Train Music Award for Video of the Year for "Q.U.E.E.N." and more.

Acting Awards:

Academy Awards (Oscars)

Was part of "Moonlight," which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

African-American Film Critics Association Awards

Received the Breakout Performance Award for her roles in "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures."

Black Film Critics Circle Awards

Recognized with a Rising Star Award for her performances in "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures."

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Awarded the Virtuoso Award for her role in "Moonlight."

Women Film Critics Circle Awards

Honored with the Invisible Woman Award for "Harriet."

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Part of the ensemble cast that won a Screen Actors Guild Award for "Hidden Figures."

What is Janelle Monáe's net worth?

Janelle Monáe's net worth is estimated at $12 million.

Was Janelle Monáe a model?

Yes.

What are Janelle Monáe's notable film roles?

Janelle Monáe has starred in acclaimed films such as "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures," "Harriet," "The Glorias," and "Antebellum."

