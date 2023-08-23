Name Robert Thomas Pattinson Net Worth $100 Million Salary $0.7 Million+ Annual Income $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth May 13, 1986 Age 37 years old Nationality British Profession Model, Musician, Actor, Film Producer

Robert Pattinson, a British actor, has charmed audiences worldwide with his versatile performances on screen. Rising to fame with the "Twilight" franchise, Pattinson has not only made a significant impact in the film industry but has also achieved remarkable financial success. With an estimated net worth of $100 million, Robert Pattinson stands as one of the most prosperous actors of his generation. His career breakthrough came with the portrayal of Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series, which catapulted him into the limelight and substantially contributed to his financial standing.

Pattinson's journey to stardom and $100 million fortune included early roles in films like "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and "Vanity Fair." As his career progressed, Pattinson showcased his versatility by taking on diverse roles in movies such as "Remember Me," "The Lost City of Z," "Good Time," and "The Lighthouse." Pattinson's artistic integrity was further evident in his critically acclaimed role in "The Batman," where he donned the iconic cape and cowl of the Dark Knight.

Salary and endorsements

Pattinson's role as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series was a significant source of income. His base salary for the later movies was $25 million each. With backend revenues, his earnings per film reached an impressive $40 million. Over the course of the franchise, his cumulative earnings from the series likely amounted to several tens of millions of dollars. Beyond "Twilight," Pattinson's earnings from various film projects varied based on factors such as the film's budget and his role.

While specific figures aren't available, leading roles in films like "Remember Me," "The Lost City of Z," "Good Time," and "The Lighthouse" would have earned him substantial paychecks, likely ranging from a few million dollars to several million dollars per project. Pattinson's role as Bruce Wayne in the 2022 film "The Batman" marked a significant achievement in his career. While the exact salary isn't provided in the information, it was reported that he earned $3 million for portraying the titular character. This paycheck is in addition to any backend participation he might have received. He is also the ambassador and the face of Dior fragrances.

Beyond the spotlight, Pattinson's personal life has been a subject of interest. His relationships, including those with co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs, have captured media attention. Additionally, his involvement with charitable endeavors, such as his role as an ambassador for the GO Campaign, highlights his commitment to making a positive impact.

In terms of real estate, Pattinson's financial success is evident in his property investments. He acquired a $2.1765 million house in the Hollywood Hills and later purchased a home in Hollywood Hills for $5.3 million, reflecting his penchant for upscale residences. Pattinson's property investments are notable, including a $6.3 million, 5,149-square-foot Los Feliz home with luxury features like a koi pond, guesthouse, media room, and pool, bought in 2011 with American actress Kristen Stewart. Post-breakup, he acquired a $2.1 million Hollywood Hills house in 2014, per The Richest.

Net Worth in 2020 $90 Million Net Worth in 2021 $100 Million Net Worth in 2022 $110 Million

Instagram 1 million followers Twitter 210,.7K followers Facebook 161K followers

Pattinson's talent has not gone unnoticed, earning him accolades and recognition, and has won 10 MTV Movie Awards for his Twilight series. While specifics may vary, his contributions to the entertainment industry have earned him 46 wins and 70 nominations.

Is Robert Pattinson a billionaire?

Robert Pattinson's net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

What are his notable achievements?

Pattinson gained fame with the "Twilight" series and achieved critical acclaim for his roles in various films, including "The Batman."

How old was Robert Pattinson while starring in Harry Potter movies?

Robert Pattinson was 17 years old when he played the role of Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire".

