From NFL player to sports analyst to TV show host, and producer, Jesse Palmer has gone through a lot of reinvention to secure his net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. After playing five seasons in the NFL, Palmer started analyzing college football games for ESPN, before he went on to host shows such as "Bachelor," for which he often earned $100,000. He also appeared as a host on "Food Truck Face-Off" and "Live With Kelly," before joining "Good Morning America" as a contributor. He is currently hosting the 20th season of "The Bachelorette" to continue his successful stint on television.

What are Jesse Palmer's sources of income?

Hosting TV shows has been the major source of income for Palmer ever since he transitioned from NFL to ESPN, before starring in "Bachelor" and its spinoff. Palmer reportedly earned around $8 million annually hosting "The Bachelor" franchise, roughly $2.6 million per show. If Jesse hosts only "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," he could make $5.2 million yearly.

Jesse Palmer's salary

Chris reportedly earned $8 million annually, hosting various "Bachelor" shows. In 2011, it was disclosed that he received $60,000 per episode, amounting to approximately $2.28 million per season across "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise."

Image Source: Sports commentator Jesse Palmer attends The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - "Scandal" screening/ Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Palmer was selected 15th overall by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2001 CFL Draft. Initially, he aimed to stay in the CFL, with Montreal holding his rights. However, in September 2005, the Ottawa Renegades tried to acquire him as their top quarterback, expressing interest in playing for his hometown. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers on November 1, 2005, due to quarterback injuries. Unfortunately, he was released without playing when the injured quarterbacks returned three weeks later. After being re-signed by the 49ers in March 2006, Palmer was released in August. Palmer retired from the CFL before the 2007 season, pursuing a broadcasting career.

Social media net worth

Instagram 225,000 Followers

Image Source: Jesse Palmer attends the 10th Annual Sports Business Awards/Mike Pont/Getty Images

Personal life and awards

Palmer, born on October 5 in Nepean, Ontario, grew up playing amateur football for teams like the Ottawa Norsemen and Myers Riders Football Clubs in the Ontario Minor Football Association, and has a sibling, Billy Palmer. His father, Bill Palmer, was also a player for the Ottawa Rough Riders, while his mother, Susan, was a notable fashion and print model, who co-founded Barrett Palmer Models and owns ITM: International Top Models in Ottawa.

Palmer's cousin, Griffen Palmer, is a recognized national music vocalist and composer. Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo exchanged vows in a discreet ceremony on June 5, 2020, almost a year after their engagement, and the couple are now expecting a baby.

FAQs

Was Jesse Palmer a football player?

After 4 years with the Florida Gators, Jesse Palmer played in the NFL for the New York Giants.

Is Jesse married, and with whom?

Yes, he is married to Emely Fardo since 2020.

