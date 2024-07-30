Guy Fieri says his kids can inherit his $100 million empire — but there's a catch

Fieri says he took a page out of Shaquille O'Neal's parenting playbook to come up with the ultimatum

American restaurateur, television personality and game show host Guy Fieri has built an empire worth over $100 million in his decades-long career, per Celebrity Net Worth. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" host continues to be one of the highest-paid TV celebrities. The food mogul, however, says he would die broke and won't leave anything behind for his kids unless they meet all of his conditions.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Fieri said that he had told his kids, Hunte, Ryder, and his nephew Jules, who he and his wife helped raise after his sister died, what his dad told him that when he died, he would be broke and Fieri would pay for the funeral. "And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me'," Fieri said in the interview.

He added that if his kids can't handle the heat, they should stay out of the kitchen. And, by heat, the food celebrity meant getting at least two degrees.

Fieri says he took a chapter of parenting straight out of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's book. He told Fox News, "Shaq said, 'If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate."

While Fieri's eldest Hunter and nephew Jules are already on their way to being enrolled in MBA and law programs, the youngest kid Ryder is feeling the pressure, Fieri told Fox.

"‘Dad, this is so unfair,'" Fieri said recalling the high school student's complaints. He added that Ryder says he hasn't even gone to college yet and his dad is already pushing him to get an MBA. "He's like, 'Can I just get through college?'" Fieri said.

Given how Fieri's career is going, it would be wise for Ryder to meet the conditions. Last year, Fieri signed a new three-year deal with Food Network, which is valued at over $100 million, according to Variety. With this, Fieri retained the title of the highest-paid talent of the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channel. He also bested his previous best deal that closed in 2021 for $80 million.

Under the new agreement, the Mayor of Flavortown will continue to produce more of his Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” show, episodes of "Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions," as well.

Shaq and Fieri aren't the only celebrities not making it easy for their kids. Gordon Ramsay has also declared that he would only be helping his children with a 25% deposit on a flat and nothing more. He told The Telegraph back in 2016 that he would do this in an attempt "to not spoil them."

Even billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and more plan not to pass on their fortune entirely. As per Financial Express, these billionaires plan to give away the majority of their fortune to make the world a better place to live for them and all the other kids in the world.