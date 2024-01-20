Name Alfie Allen Net Worth $6 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth September 12, 1986 Age 37 Years Gender Male Nationality England Profession Actor, Stage Actor

Alfie Evan Allen, the English actor best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in "Game of Thrones" has earned a net worth of $6 million. With over 40 acting credits, he has worked alongside iconic actors like Keanu Reeves, Sophie Turner, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Maisie Williams, Kit Harrington, and Lena Headey. Some of his best works include "Jojo Rabbit," "SAS Rogue Heroes," "John Wick," "Night Teeth," "The Predator," and "Flashbacks of a Fool."

Allen made his debut alongside his sister in the show "Elizabeth" and later worked in the television movie "You Are Here." The actor also guest starred in several movies and television shows, including "Spaced," "Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London," Jericho," ​"The Golden Hour," and "Stoned." In 2011, he auditioned for "Game of Thrones" and got cast as Theon Greyjoy.

After having appeared in 47 episodes of "Game of Thrones," Allen secured a Primetime Emmy for his phenomenal performance. The GOT finale aired in 2019 with an audience of 19 million people, making the episode one of the most-watched in the history of HBO. For his contributions to the series, he received $300,000 per episode in the last two seasons.

In 2016, Allen portrayed Ringwood in the seven-episode miniseries "Close to the Enemy." The following year, he appeared in two episodes of "Football: A Brief History," a documentary on the History Channel. He later took on the role of Isaac Pincher in "Harlots." In 2020, he was cast in the series "White House Farm" and played Jock Lewes in "SAS: Rogue Heroes."

In 2022, the actor was seen in "Hangmen" playing the role of Mooney. He also lent his voice to the character Tarantulas in "Transformers: EarthSpark." Looking ahead, he is set to take on the main role of Tobias in the upcoming series "Safe Harbor," with the release date yet to be announced.

In 2008, Allen started dating English actress Jaime Winstone and even got engaged to her. However, in 2010, the couple called off the engagement. They got back together in 2013 but finally parted ways a year later. In 2017, the actor met model and disc jockey Allie Teilz and welcomed a daughter named Arrow. The couple eventually separated in 2019.

- Savannah Film Festival 2015 (Winner): Rising Star Award

- IGN Summer Movie Awards 2019 (Winner): Best TV Ensemble for "Game of Thrones"

- CinEuphoria Awards 2021 (Winner): Best Ensemble - International Competition for "Jojo Rabbit"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 (Nominee): Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones"

- Gold Derby Awards 2019 (Nominee): Drama Supporting Actor for "Game of Thrones"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Jojo Rabbit"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones"

Does Alfie Allen have any children?

Allen has a daughter named Arrow with Teilz.

What is the net worth of Alfie Allen?

As of 2024, Alfie Allen's net worth is $6 million.

Does Alfie Allen have any siblings?

Yes. Allen has three siblings: Lily Allen, Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, and Gala Talbott.

Which are some of the most recommended works of Alfie Allen?

The actor has contributed to hits like "Jojo Rabbit," "Game of Thrones," "SAS Rogue Heroes," "John Wick," "Night Teeth," "The Predator," and "Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London" among others.

