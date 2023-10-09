Name Rebel Wilson Net Worth $22 million Gender Female DOB Mar 2, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality Australian Profession Actor, comedian, writer, voice actor, entrepreneur, producer

Popular for her roles in "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids," Australian actress, comedian, and producer Rebel Wilson, boasts of a $22 million net worth. Prior to her arrival in the US and success in films, Wilson had already gained fame in Australia through her comedy gigs on stage and on television. She has also acted in acclaimed films such as "Jojo Rabit" and shared screenspace with stars including Anne Hathaway.

What are Rebel Wilson's sources of income?

Although acting remains Wilson's main revenue stream, she has also emerged as a singer and now has her own record label called Rebellionaire, which has bagged a deal with Warner Music for her movie soundtracks.

Rebel Wilson's salary

In her early Hollywood days, the Australian comedian and actress didn't mind low pay for onscreen visibility and accepted just $3,000 for her role in Bridesmaids. But her fee went up to $65,000 for Pitch Perfect, and she later renegotiated to bag $2 million for Pitch Perfect 2, plus $2 million in bonuses. Since then, Wilson's movie contracts have always been in seven-digit figures.

Defamation case and legal victories

In 2017, Wilson won a defamation case against the Bauer Media Group related to articles in the Australian Women's Weekly and Woman’s Day, which falsely portrayed her as a serial liar due to discrepancies in her upbringing. She initially won $3.2 million in damages, but in October 2017, the Bauer Media Group appealed, resulting in a reduced damages amount of $600,000.

Other ventures

In 2017, the Australian actress introduced a chic collection designed for curvy women, emphasizing that style knows no size. Partnering with plus-size clothing specialist Torrid, Rebel Wilson's contemporary line offered stylish and elegant pieces. This inclusive collection is still accessible and can be purchased at various Walmart stores across the U.S.

Real estate and other assets

Rebel Wilson has made significant real estate investments, including a $3.75 million waterfront estate in Sydney, with an additional $900,000 spent on renovations. She listed this property for sale in April 2022 for $6.7 million. In Sydney, she also owns a luxury two-bedroom apartment in Balmain. In the United States, she's associated with a $3 million loft in Tribeca, Manhattan, alongside celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, and Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively. Wilson also owns a traditional Cape Cod Colonial-style masterpiece in West Hollywood, worth almost $3 million, and another residence in LA purchased for $2.2 million. Prior to these, she lived in a 2,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills estate, acquired for $2.2 million in 2014.

Endorsement deals

Wilson bagged a partnership with OLLY, and became the brand’s celebrity ambassador last year. Committing to her wellness journey, Rebel aligns her authentic healthy lifestyle with the values of the company.

Scholarships

Upon relocating to New York, Rebel Wilson, associated with the Australian Theatre for Young People, received a $12,000 scholarship. This aid facilitated her enrollment at the New York Film Academy and Second City Training Centre. Grateful for the support, she later pledged to give back, annually contributing $15,000 to the organization's scholarship fund for three consecutive years.

Personal life

Born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds on March 2nd, 1980, in Sydney, Australia, Rebel Wilson comes from a background where her mother was initially a professional dog handler and later pursued Law and Arts at the University of New South Wales. In the summer of 2011, coinciding with her move to the US, Wilson signed an endorsement deal with the Australian branch of Jenny Craig, a weight loss brand. She revealed losing 22 pounds on the program but noted that the producers of the Pitch Perfect film series prevented her from losing more weight. Rebel is currently dating Ramona Agruma.

FAQs

How many awards has Rebel Wilson won?

MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, for her role in Pitch Perfect.

What is the name of Rebel Wilson's partner?

Rebel Wilson is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma.

How much does Rebel Wilson make annually?

Rebel Wilson earns an estimated salary of $2 million + Per Year.