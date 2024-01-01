Name Taika Waititi Net Worth $13 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Acting, direction Date of Birth August 16, 1975 Age 48 years Gender Male Nationality New Zealander Profession Film & TV Director, Comedian, Screenwriter, Photographer, Painter, Actor

Popular as the director behind "Thor: Ragnarok" as well as as an actor in "Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi has made a net worth of $13 million. Some of the most celebrated works of Waititi include "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Free Guy," "Boy," "Jojo Rabbit," "Eagle vs Shark," "Hunt for the Wild," "Green Lantern," and more.

Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi | Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Waititi made his acting debut with the 1999 film, "Scarfies." He then produced several feature films, including "John and Pogo" and "Tama Tū." Waititi was seen making appearances as Korg in "Thor: Ragnarok" and Adolf Hitler in "Jojo Rabbit." He even lent his voice to the popular fictional character of IG-11 in "The Mandalorian." By playing multiple roles on and off the screen, Waititi has established showbiz as his main source of income.

From narrating a charity reading of "James and the Giant Peach" to portraying Ratcatcher in "The Suicide Squad," 2020 was a great year for Waititi. He co-created the well-received comedy series "Reservation Dogs" and starred in "Our Flag Means Death." He even lent his voice to the character of Mo Morrison in Pixar's "Lightyear." Despite mixed reviews for "Thor: Love and Thunder," he continued directing, releasing a feature adaptation of "Next Goal Wins" in 2023.

(L-R) Executive producer/writers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi | Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Owing to success on the box office, Waititi and his then-wife, Chelsea purchased a 2,323-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $2.4 million. But in 2021, they auctioned this opulent four-bedroom and three-bathroom house for $2.75 million.

Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "Next Goal Wins" | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Taika Waititi meets fans at the Toronto International Film Festival |Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Waititi previously dated the New Zealander actress and writer, Loren Horsley for ten years, but exchanged vows with producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. Horsley even co-wrote and starred in Waititi's debut romantic comedy film, "Eagle vs Shark." He had two daughters with Winstanley before they separated in 2018. In 2020, the director married Rita Ora, the British singer.

Is Taika Waititi married?

Yes. Taika Waititi has been married twice, with his present wife being Rita Ora.

How many awards has Taika Waititi won?

Taika Waititi has won 82 awards and secured 196 nominations.

What kind of films is Waititi known for?

Taika Waititi is famous for directing quirky comedy movies.

