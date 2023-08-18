Name Sophie Turner Net Worth $10 Million Salary $210 K/Week Annual Income $1 million Sources of Income Acting, endorsements, brand partnerships Gender Female DOB February 21, 1996 Age 27 Nationality British Profession Actress

Sophie Turner, the talented English actress is in the news for hilariously pranking her husband Joe Jonas by donning a friendship bracelet at the first stop on the Jonas Brothers' The Tour at Yankee Stadium in New York. The bracelet reads "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which is the title of a Taylor Swift track widely believed to be about the singer's breakup with Jonas in 2008. As we delve into the actress's career, net worth, assets, and more, here are a few shots of the prank she shared on her Instagram.

Sophie Turner (also known as Sophie Jonas) has captivated audiences worldwide with her performances on both television and the big screen. Known for her role as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones," Turner has carved a successful career in the entertainment industry. Her net worth, estimated to be around $10 million, is a testament to her achievements and contributions to the world of acting.

What are Sophie Turner's sources of income?

Her portrayal of Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones" remains a standout achievement but she has also made significant contributions through various projects. Beyond her acting endeavors, Turner has ventured into music videos and voice acting, further enhancing her financial standing.

Turner's role as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" played a pivotal role in boosting her fame and earnings. Turner earned $253,000 per episode of the show, per IndieWire, and she reportedly told Harper's Bazaar US the same year that she didn't mind getting paid less than some of the other GoT characters because she had a smaller role, per Marie Claire. As a supporting character, she made an estimated $175,000 per episode for the final season of "GoT," per Harpar's Bazaar.



Other ventures and collaborations

In addition to her acting career, Sophie Turner has participated in various business ventures that have added to her wealth. Her appearances in music videos, such as the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" and "What a Man Gotta Do," not only showcased her versatility but also opened doors to lucrative opportunities beyond acting. These collaborations with renowned musicians have expanded her fan base and secured additional income streams.

Turner's engagement in voice acting, including narrating the audiobook "City of Heavenly Fire," demonstrates her willingness to explore different aspects of the entertainment industry. By leveraging her distinctive voice and talents, she has diversified her portfolio and potentially increased her earnings.

Sophie Turner's net worth isn't just limited to her earnings from acting roles, appearances, and collaborations. She and her husband, Joe Jonas have invested in real estate properties, further solidifying their financial foundation. Notable among these properties is a mansion in Miami, which they purchased for $11 million in 2021. In November 2022, the couple listed their Miami mansion for a little under $17 million and finally accepted $15 million for it in August 2023.

Below is a table showcasing Sophie Turner's estimated earnings over the past few years:

Year Earnings 2016 $1.5 million 2017 $2 million 2018 $3 million 2019 $4 million 2020 $2.5 million 2021 $2 million 2022 $2.5 million 2023 $2 million

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sophie Turner's personal life has also attracted attention. Her relationship with Joe Jonas, their engagement, and subsequent wedding ceremonies have been widely covered by the media. The couple's journey into parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Willa, added a new chapter to their life story.

Turner's willingness to share her struggles with mental health and depression has also inspired many. Her openness about seeking therapy and taking breaks to prioritize her well-being has ignited important conversations about mental health within the entertainment industry and beyond.

Sophie Turner's awards

Sophie Turner's acting prowess has earned her numerous awards and nominations, solidifying her position as a respected talent in the industry. Notably, her portrayal of Sansa Stark led to a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, her roles in projects like "Josie" and "X-Men: Apocalypse" have garnered her awards and accolades, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

What is Sophie Turner's net worth?

Sophie Turner's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

What is Sophie Turner's most famous role?

Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO series "Game of Thrones."

Has Sophie Turner won any awards?

Yes, Sophie Turner has received awards and nominations for her performances, including a Primetime Emmy nomination.

