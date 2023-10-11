Name Claire Foy Net Worth $6 Million Salary $40,000 per episode Annual Income $500,000 Million + Source of Income Acting DOB Apr 16, 1984 Age 39 years old Gender Female Profession Actress Nationality British

Popular for her portrayal of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," actress and producer Claire Foy has also appeared in movies such as "First Man" to earn a net worth of $6 million. So far, Foy has 30 acting credits to her name in a career spanning 25 years, after she made a debut in 2008 with the TV series "Being Human." Before Queen Elizabeth II, Foy had also portrayed the tragedy-struck queen Anne Boleyn in the miniseries "Wolf Hall." She has also appeared in "The Girl in the Spider's Web," a sequel to "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo." Over the years, Foy has come a long way from her debut on stage to a quick ascent on the small screen.

Also Read: Kevin Smith's Career is Built by and Dedicated to Comic Books; Here's His Net Worth

Claire Foy's wealth has been accumulated primarily through her acting career from stage to screen. She has gained attention and earned a significant amount for "Wolf Hall," "First Man," and "The Crown."

Claire Foy attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California/ GettyImages/ Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage

Also Read: From Touchdowns on the Football Field to Reality TV Stint: Travis Kelce's Journey and Net Worth

In March 2018, the revelation that Claire Foy was paid just $40,000 per episode for "The Crown," significantly less than her male co-star Matt Smith, stirred up a controversy. She appeared in 20 episodes between seasons 1 and 2, amounting to a total earnings of $800,000. The pay disparity sparked a discussion about gender inequality in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: From Crystal Bathtub's to Dinosaur Skulls: 10 Bizarre Purchases That Celebs Splurged on

Year Earnings 2021 $4 Million 2022 $5.5 Million 2023 $6 Million

Foy married Stephen Campbell Moore in 2014, with whom she welcomed a daughter named Ivy in 2015. However, they announced their separation in 2018, emphasizing their continued friendship and respect for each other.

Foy's life took a distressing turn in 2021 when she became the target of a stalker who bombarded her with over 1,000 emails and even showed up at her home. The stalker was convicted and received a suspended sentence with psychiatric care requirements. Foy courageously addressed the impact of these actions on her sense of security.

Foy's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" earned her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2018. She also won a Golden Globe for the same role in 2017. Her performance in "First Man" received critical acclaim and several nominations, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award.

Claire Foy attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California/ GettyImages/ Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

What is Claire Foy's primary source of income?

Claire Foy's primary source of income is her acting career, with notable roles in film and television.

What was Claire Foy's salary for "The Crown"?

Claire Foy was paid $40,000 per episode for her role in "The Crown" and received a backpay of $274,000 in response to a pay disparity controversy.

What social media platforms does Claire Foy use?

Claire Foy is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, where she engages with her fans.

More from MARKETREALIST

Amazon's DIY Tiny Home Building Kits Starting at $5,000 Open Doors For Minimalistic Living

As More American Expats Prefer Spain, Here are Factors to be Kept in Mind Before Making the Move