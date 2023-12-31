Name Tyga Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $3 Million+ Sources of Income Album Sales, Acting, Concerts, Tours, Endorsements Date of Birth November 19, 1989 Age 34 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Actor, Composer, TV Personality

Also Read: What Is YouTuber, Comedian and Model Lexi Rivera's Net Worth?

The American rapper, songwriter, and actor Micheal Ray Stevenson, famously known as Tyga, has amassed a net worth of $8 million. His best works include "Rack City," "Far Away," and "Still Got It." Over the years, the rapper has collaborated with several renowned artists, including Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Offset, Lil Wayne, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Drake, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, and many more.

Tyga attends A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Tyga's primary sources of income include his rap career, music album sales, endorsements, business, and concerts. The average price of his concert ticket ranges from $30-$110. Endorsement deals with brands like Foot Locker, Reebok, SOL Headphones, Porsche, 138 Water, boohooMAN, and CRISP have added significantly to his financial success.

Also Read: From Grammy-Nominee to 'The Fast and The Furious' Star: Tyrese Gibson's Journey and Net Worth

Tyga performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Tyga's career

Also Read: From Emerging as a Rockstar to Producing Music For Iconic Bands; Bob Rock's Legacy and Net Worth

Tyga's debut mixtape, "Young On Probation," in 2007, caught the attention of fellow California rapper Travie McCoy, leading to a recording contract with DCD2 Records. Concurrently, Tyga established the record label G.E.D. Inc., which played a role in launching the career of West Coast rapper Schoolboy Q. In 2008, Tyga released his debut studio album, "No Introduction," featuring the single "Coconut Juice."

Subsequently, he signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment. The mixtape "Fan of a Fan," a collaboration with Chris Brown, featured hit tracks like "Deuces." His second studio album, "Careless World: Rise of the Last King," was released in 2012. It included singles like "Far Away," "Still Got It," and "Rack City" and achieved significant success on the Billboard charts.

"Hotel California," Tyga's third studio album, dropped in 2013 and featured collaborations with artists such as Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Rick Ross. Despite mixed critical reviews, the album included singles like "Dope" and "For the Road." Then, in 2015, the rapper released "The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty," followed by a collaborative album with Chris Brown, "Fan of a Fan: The Album."

King Cairo (L) and Tyga attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Tyga's reality show, "Kingin' with Tyga," premiered on MTV2 in 2015. The following year, the rapper signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music and released the album "BitchImTheShit2" in 2017. His sixth studio album, "Kyoto," received mixed reviews, but Tyga experienced a commercial resurgence with the single "Taste," featuring in Billboard Hot 100's top 10 and achieving multi-platinum status.

Following the success of "Taste," Tyga released more hit singles, including "Swish" and "Dip" featuring Nicki Minaj. His seventh album, "Legendary," was released in 2019. A year later, he entered the food industry with the launch of Tyga Bites, a virtual kitchen brand. He also participated in the sixth season of "The Masked Singer" in 2021. Furthermore, he recently released "Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist," a collaborative album with rapper YG.

In 2019, Tyga purchased a property near Coachella, initially intended for use as a vacation residence. Originally bought for $3.9 million, the property was recently sold for an impressive $5.1 million. The luxurious 6,000-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms and a private beach.

Instagram 44.6 Million Followers Twitter 4.6 Million Followers Facebook 22 Million Followers Youtube 11.5 Million Subscribers

In 2010, Tyga married Jordan Craig, but the rapper filed for divorce after only a month. He then met Blac Chyna at the after-party of Chris Brown's "F.A.M.E." tour in Miami in 2011, and the two had a son a year later. The couple was engaged but parted ways in 2014.

Tyga has previously been linked with several high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Avril Lavigne, Bella Poarch, Amina Blue, Tammy Hembrow, Iggy Azalea, Kiely Williams, and Camaryn Swanson.

- MuchMusic Video Awards 2012 (Winner): MuchVIBE Hip-Hop Video of the Year for "The Motto"

- Grammy Awards 2011 (Nominee): Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Deuces"

- American Music Awards 2012 (Nominee): Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2014 (Nominee): Best Collaboration "Chris Brown Feat. Lil Wayne, Tyga: Loyal"

- World Music Awards 2014 (Nominee): World's Best Album for "Hotel California"

- BET Awards 2015 (Nominee): Video of the Year for "Loyal"

- BET Awards 2015 (Nominee): Best Collaboration for "Loyal"

- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2015 (Nominee): Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year for "Loyal"

Tyga (R) attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

What is Tyga's net worth?

As of 2023, Tyga's net worth is $8 million.

Does the rapper Tyga have any children?

Yes. Tyga and Blac Chyna welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012.

What is Tyga's real name?

Tyga was born Micheal Ray Stevenson.

Which are some of the best songs of Tyga?

Some of Tyga's popular songs include "The Rack City," "Still Got It," "Diamond Life," "Coconut Juice," "Brand New," "Sunshine," and "Ayy Macarena."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Actor Jason Clarke’s Net Worth?

From Drummer to Music Producer and Executive at Record Labels: L.A. Reid's Growth and Net Worth